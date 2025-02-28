South Africa: Cabinet Welcomes Reduction in Crime Levels

27 February 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

While South Africa's crime levels remain unacceptably high, Cabinet has welcomed the decline in some categories of the country's crime statistics.

"While overall levels of crime continue to remain unacceptably high, the decline shows that interventions by the South African Police Service (SAPS) to make South Africa safer are making a difference," Cabinet said in a statement on Thursday.

In its statement following its meeting on Wednesday, Cabinet stated that "Fighting crime is a shared responsibility between the police, the community and the business sector."

This as the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu presented the Quarterly Crime Statistics for the third quarter of the current financial year (1 October 2024 - 31 December 2024) on Friday.

The stats showed that there had been a decline across multiple crime categories, including a notable decline in carjackings and robberies.

The third quarter showed a 9.8% decrease in murder, a 3.3% reduction in rape, and a 3.2% drop in attempted sexual offences

At the time, the Minister said that while there was a reduction in several categories, more still needs to be done to reduce the country's crime levels.

"We are positioning ourselves accordingly in terms of policing whilst we continue our work throughout the whole country," Mchunu said.

READ | Crime Stats reveal reduction in some categories of crime

On Thursday, Cabinet called on South Africans to play their part in the fight against crime by reporting any criminal activity to their nearest police station or calling the Crime Stop number: 08600 10111.

Mchunu appealed to communities to work hand in hand with law enforcement.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.