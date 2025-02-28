Malawi: Government Accused of Delaying Response to Nurses and Midwives' Welfare Concerns

27 February 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The Association of Malawian Midwives (AMAMI) and the National Organization of Nurses and Midwives of Malawi (NONM) have expressed frustration over the government's continued silence on their grievances, two months after lodging a formal complaint regarding the deteriorating healthcare delivery system and the welfare of nurses and midwives.

In a letter addressed to the Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Madam Colleen Zomba, the two organizations have accused the government of dragging its feet despite the matter being referred by President Lazarus Chakwera on December 11, 2024.

According to the letter, nurses and midwives are facing harsh working conditions due to shortages of essential medicines and supplies in public hospitals. Pregnant women are being assisted without life-saving drugs such as Oxytocin and Magnesium Sulphate, while newborn babies are discharged without vital treatments like Tetracycline Eye Ointment and vaccines.

The letter also highlights the dwindling welfare of nurses and midwives, citing stagnant salaries that cannot sustain the rising cost of living. The organizations describe the current MK3,500 and MK5,000 locum rates for day and night shifts as "laughable" amid soaring transport and commodity prices.

With pressure mounting from healthcare workers across the country, AMAMI and NONM have warned the government that they are ready to take further action if their concerns continue to be ignored.

"It is now over two months since the President referred our issues to your office, yet we have not received any feedback. The continued silence is making us believe that the government does not care about the health of Malawians, let alone the welfare of nurses and midwives," the letter reads.

The organizations have called on the government to act with urgency before the situation escalates further.

