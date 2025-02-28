South Africa: Cabinet Approves Report On UN General Assembly Outcomes

Cabinet has approved the report on the outcomes of the 79th Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

The session was held in September 2024 under the theme: "Leaving no one behind: Acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations".

South Africa's participation in the UN Summit of the Future focused on the opportunity to forge global consensus and make progress on priorities such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and global action in support of Africa's development agenda -- Agenda 2063.

During his address at the Summit of the Future, President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted the importance of addressing the root causes of conflict, and actions to confront and overcome the common threats the world is facing. He also highlighted South Africa's efforts at the International Court of Justice in relation to Palestine.

The President called on the international community to swiftly address peace and security challenges in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan, Yemen, Ukraine and the Sahel region, as well as the self-determination of Western Sahara.

"[UN] Member States highlighted several international peace and security concerns, including Ukraine/Russia, Palestine/Israel, Sudan and underscored the importance of diplomacy, dialogue, and multilateral efforts in addressing conflicts in the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

"They further raised concern about growing global economic inequality and equated it with a need to reform international financial systems and repeatedly underscored the reform of the UN's Security Council," Cabinet said in a statement after its meeting.