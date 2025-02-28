South Africa: Cabinet Sends Best Wishes for Injured SANDF Troops

Cabinet has extended its heartfelt wishes for a quick recovery to all soldiers returning from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) who are currently receiving medical treatment in South Africa.

"Cabinet expressed its well wishes for a speedy recovery for all 1returned injured soldiers who are now receiving medical treatment in South Africa, the home soil," Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Thursday.

This as the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) announced earlier in the week that the remaining wounded troops in need of medical attention had been successfully repatriated from the DRC and would now receive necessary care and support.

READ | Critically injured soldiers in DRC brought back home

The injured soldiers have been categorised into three priority areas for care - critical, non-critical, and those requiring psychological and social interventions.

This is after 14 troop members lost their lives and others sustained injuries at the hands of the M23 as fighting in the Goma region escalated.

The rebel group fought intensely against the Congolese armed forces, resulting in the deaths of soldiers from 23 to 27 January during M23's advance on Sake and Goma.

These soldiers were part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC), which aims to help restore peace, security, and stability in Africa's second-largest country.

At a post-Cabinet briefing in Cape Town, Ntshavheni announced that the Executive supports the resolutions from both the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) concerning the eastern DRC.

The AUPSC endorsed decisions from the Joint East African Community (EAC) and SADC meeting, which called for an immediate ceasefire, safe humanitarian routes, the withdrawal of uninvited forces, respect for territorial integrity, and the inclusion of all actors in the joint Luanda-Nairobi political dialogue.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"UNSC resolution urged all parties - State and non-State actors in the eastern DRC to conclude an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, as called for by leaders of the EAC and SADC."

According to the Minister, the resolution further demands that M23 rebel groups withdraw from the territories they have seized in the eastern DRC and called on the Rwanda Defence Forces to stop supporting the armed group and immediately withdraw from Congolese territory "without preconditions."