South Africa: More Than 716,900 SASSA Beneficiaries Transition to Black Cards

Over 716 900 South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) beneficiaries have transitioned to the Postbank Black Cards from the previous SASSA Gold Cards, Cabinet said on Thursday.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said card distribution sites have been increased around the country to ensure that beneficiaries are assisted before the 20 March 2025 deadline.

"More than 716 900 beneficiaries have transitioned to the Postbank black cards and card distribution sites have been increased around the country to mitigate the queues so that every beneficiary receives the new card near where they live.

"Postbank has also increased the number of tellers in the card replacement sites from 2 tellers to up to 5 tellers depending on the business of the site," the Minister said at a post-Cabinet briefing in Cape Town.

Cabinet also encouraged beneficiaries to visit their nearest Checkers, Shoprite, Pick 'n Pay, Usave, or Boxer stores to collect their new Postbank Black Card.

Steps to take

A valid South African identity document (ID) or temporary ID is required. Mobile offices will also be available in rural areas to assist beneficiaries.

Additionally, Postbank has partnered with the Spar Group, which will designate 200 of its stores as service sites across the country.

"Cabinet reminds beneficiaries that the old SASSA Gold Card will stop working on 20 March 2025 and beneficiaries who have not exchanged their cards by then will need to visit their nearest Post Office branch to access their funds," the Minister said.

SASSA had previously said that Postbank has also made it easy for beneficiaries to locate the nearest place in every province where they can collect their Postbank Black Cards.

All they need to do from the comfort of their homes is to use their cellphone and:

· Dial: *120*218*3#

· To continue, reply by pressing number: 1; and

· reply with the number representing the province they live in.

To get the new Postbank Black Cards, beneficiaries are required to have a valid South African ID, or a temporary ID. Beneficiaries are urged to be aware that no card will be issued without these documents.

Ensuring that minimum documentation is required to get the new Postbank Black Cards is in line with SASSA and Postbank's ongoing commitment to continuously improve the customer experience of all social grant beneficiaries.

The Postbank Black Cards will be issued free of charge. For further enquiries, beneficiaries can contact Postbank on 0800 53 54 55 or SASSA on 0800 60 10 11.

Government previously moved the initial deadline from 28 February deadline to 20 March 2025.