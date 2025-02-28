South Africa: Cabinet Confirms Appointment of SAA CEO Prof John Lamola

Professor John Lamola has been appointed as the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of South African Airways (SAA) for two years, Cabinet said on Thursday.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni made the announcement at a post-Cabinet media briefing in Cape Town.

For her part, the Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy congratulated Lamola on his appointment.

"The Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, has congratulated Prof John Lamola on his appointment as Group Chief Executive Officer of South African Airways, as approved by Cabinet on Wednesday, the 26th of February 2025," the Department of Transport said in a statement.

Minister Creecy said that over the past two years, Lamola, in his capacity as acting CEO, has steered SAA to conclude three years of outstanding audits and in the 2023 financial year to declare profits after many years of not doing so.

"In addition, under his leadership, the entity has expanded to fly domestic, regional, and international routes," said the department.