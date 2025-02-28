Zimbabwe: Every Day That Passes Perpetuates His Suffering for Doing His Work - Lawyer Says As Journalist Mhlanga's Bail Ruling Is Postponed Again

The bail ruling in the case Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) journalist Blessed Mhlanga is accused of transmitting information that incites violence or damage to property, has been postponed to Friday 12 pm by stand-in Magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa.

Gofa deferred the ruling, citing that Magistrate Farai Gwatima, who is presiding over Mhlanga's case is absent, attending to a bereavement.

Mhlanga was arrested on Monday after presenting himself at the Harare Central Police Station in the company of his lawyer, Chris Mhike.

He is charged under Section 164 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

The charges relate to him granting an interview to Blessed Geza, a war veteran and a staunch opponent of the Mnangagwa 2030 agenda.

Geza had issued press briefings through AMH broadcaster HSTv, calling for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to resign from office immediately. Mhlanga is the head of HSTv.

Mhike said he is disappointed in the postponement of the bail ruling, which means his client, Mhlanga, will spend another night in jail for doing his journalistic work.

"We are disappointed with this development because every day that passes with this journalist in custody is an elongation or perpetuation of his suffering, suffering for doing his work as a journalist," said Mhike.

"We sympathise with the circumstances of the magistrate, but we remain deeply aggrieved by the fact that the time in which our client is in custody has been made longer, so we wait with hope that when we come back tomorrow (February 28) Blessed will find his liberty once again."