Tunisia: Small Cabinet Meeting Proposes New Alimony System, Family Mediator Role

Tunis, Feb. 27 — A Small Cabinet meeting on promoting family cohesion was chaired Wednesday by Prime Minister Kamel Madouri.

It recommended the establishment of a new system for alimony and the divorced spouse's pension as well as the creation of the function of "Family Mediator" responsible for family conciliation and mediation, according to a statement issued by the Prime Ministry on Thursday.

The proposed system for alimony and pension for the divorced spouse, which will define eligibility criteria and intervention mechanisms of the Alimony and Divorce Pension Guarantee Fund as well as their duration, aims to ensure social protection and economic integration for divorced women and their children by strengthening their capacities and employability.

It also seeks to ensure proper fund management, streamline procedures, and identify new sources of financing.

The function of "Family Mediator" is intended to safeguard family cohesion by bridging differences between spouses during legal proceedings and after separation.

The mediator will be tasked with ensuring family mediation and conciliation, assisting families in conflict resolution, and promoting a culture of family cohesion to prevent behaviours that threaten family stability.

In his opening remarks, the Prime Minister emphasised that achieving the foundations of family cohesion requires the establishment of a new public policy for families, in line with constitutional provisions, particularly those related to families and the rights of women, children, the elderly and persons with disabilities.

Madouri highlighted progress in developing a national strategy aimed at strengthening the stability and cohesion of Tunisian families through a participatory, inclusive, and effective approach that takes into account current societal, demographic, cultural, and economic changes.

The Prime Minister underscored the need to develop the legal framework concerning families by implementing an integrated social protection policy to ensure a dignified life for all citizens and combat all forms of social exclusion.

He stressed that family cohesion and balance contribute to building a stable society and, consequently, to achieving prosperity and equitable and inclusive development.

He added that the anticipated legislative reform requires capitalising on past achievements and finding innovative solutions adapted to the profound transformations affecting families.

In this regard, he highlighted the importance of revising Law No. 1993-0065 of July 5, 1993, which established the Alimony and Divorce Pension Guarantee Fund, with the aim of improving and diversifying its interventions and services for divorced women and their children, particularly when the enforcement of final judgments in their favour is impossible.

This would involve ensuring social, health, and professional assistance within a framework that promotes economic integration.

During the meeting, the Minister of Family, Women, Children, and the Elderly presented an overview of the legislative and regulatory framework governing the current alimony and divorce pension system, highlighting its shortcomings.

She also introduced several comparative international experiences that served as references in developing a new alimony and divorce pension system aimed at making it more efficient and equitable.

She emphasised that alimony and divorce pensions are essential tools for ensuring social justice, preserving human dignity, and safeguarding the rights of children and mothers, while also ensuring family stability.

The second part of the council meeting was dedicated to presenting a proposed family conciliation system aimed at mitigating the negative impacts of family conflicts.

This project is based on an assessment of the limited outcomes of Law No. 50 of November 1, 2010, which established the institution of the family conciliator in personal status disputes.

It also draws from best practices and comparative legislation while adapting solutions to the specific characteristics of Tunisian families.