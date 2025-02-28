Uganda: Can Subcounty Policing Turn the Tide On Wamala Region's Crime Crisis?

Mityana alone reports between 7,000 and 8,000 criminal cases annually, a heavy burden on law enforcement, which faces personnel shortages and logistical limitations.

Wamala Region, encompassing Mityana, Kassanda, Kiboga, Mubende, and Kyankwanzi, has struggled with rising crime rates, from gang violence to domestic abuse.

Mityana alone reports between 7,000 and 8,000 criminal cases annually, a heavy burden on law enforcement, which faces personnel shortages and logistical limitations.

To address this, the Uganda Police Force has introduced the Sub-County Policing Model, aiming to decentralize law enforcement and foster stronger community engagement.

The model is seen as a way to improve security at the grassroots level by stationing officers within sub-counties, allowing for better response times and more direct interaction with residents.

Rising Crime and Limited Resources

The region's crime landscape is troubling, with murder, gang violence, defilement, and drug-related offenses among the most prevalent crimes.

Vincent Mwesigye, Wamala Region's Regional Police Commander (RPC), noted that Wamala ranks 11th nationwide for crime prevalence.

Despite the overwhelming challenges, Mwesigye acknowledged that there are only 266 police officers in Mityana, covering 11 sub-counties, which makes it difficult to reach crime hotspots, especially in remote areas.

"The distance between police stations and crime hotspots is a major challenge," Mwesigye explained, emphasizing the strain placed on the few officers available.

The lack of reliable police vehicles further exacerbates the situation.

Ssekanyonyi LC1 Chairperson Kamoga Bonney raised concerns over the police's inability to respond quickly to emergencies due to their aging fleet of vehicles, which often break down.

A New Approach: Subcounty Policing

The Sub-County Policing Model was officially launched on Thursday at Ssekanyonyi Subcounty Police Station in Mityana, a move that brought together police officers, local leaders, and residents.

The initiative aims to improve coordination between law enforcement and the community, reducing the physical and communication barriers that often hinder crime response.

Police Commissioner Anatoli Muleterwa urged officers to collaborate closely with community leaders.

"Police officers must not isolate themselves. They need to work with community leaders to ensure that justice and security reach the people," Muleterwa said during the launch.

He also encouraged residents to make use of the newly established sub-county police stations to report crimes and seek assistance.

Challenges and Hopes for the Future

While the new policing model offers a promising solution to Wamala's crime problems, there are still concerns over its potential success. Some fear that the initiative will falter without sufficient staffing and resources.

Wamala's police force already struggles with understaffing, and the logistics challenges remain significant, including the lack of adequate vehicles for officers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, the introduction of community-based policing is seen as a turning point in the region's security situation.

By positioning officers within the sub-counties, the police hope to improve response times, build trust with residents, and reduce crime over time.

The success of this initiative will depend largely on how well these challenges are addressed moving forward.

As Wamala Region adapts to this new policing model, it remains to be seen whether it can finally turn the tide on the rising crime rates that have long plagued the region.

With community cooperation and improved resources, there is hope for a safer and more secure future.