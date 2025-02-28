Uganda: MP Baka Mugabi in Political U-Turn, to Run Again in 2026

Baka Mugabi cited significant pressure from his constituents, who, despite 15 other candidates expressing interest in the Bukooli North seat, have yet to identify a suitable replacement.

In a surprising twist, Stephen Baka Mugabi, the chairperson of the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, has declared that he will run for re-election in the 2026 parliamentary race, reversing his earlier decision to retire from politics.

"The constituents are saying the area is not ready to lose an experienced legislator who has now been identified by the system," Baka Mugabi explained.

Initially, Baka Mugabi had planned to step down, feeling undervalued and without a leadership role since the 8th Parliament.

However, following his recent appointment as Chairperson of the Legal Committee, he now feels his services are crucial for the region's development.

While Baka Mugabi's change of heart has sparked attention, not all legislators who had initially announced their departure have followed suit.

Susan Amero of Amuria and Michael Timuzigu of Kajara have firmly decided against seeking re-election, emphasizing their commitment to their voters.

"We advise our colleagues making a U-turn to reflect on the implications of such a decision," they warned.

As the 2026 parliamentary elections loom, the race is expected to be fierce, with numerous candidates already vying for positions.

The Electoral Commission has scheduled nominations for September 16 and 17, 2025.