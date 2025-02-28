Uganda: Muhoozi Warns Corrupt Officers to Reform or Leave UPDF

The warning came during the closing ceremony of a retreat focused on asset and inventory management at the College of Logistics and Engineering (COLE) in Magamaga, Jinja, on Thursday.

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF), has issued a stark warning to corrupt officers within the military, urging them to reform or leave the army before they are caught.

The warning came during the closing ceremony of a retreat focused on asset and inventory management at the College of Logistics and Engineering (COLE) in Magamaga, Jinja, on Thursday.

Gen Muhoozi emphasized that corruption and mismanagement compromise both the UPDF's combat readiness and the welfare of its troops.

He stated, "Any individual or group with selfish interests such as corruption, misappropriation of resources, or mismanagement of whatever kind should reform immediately, or better still leave our cherished UPDF before they are found."

The retreat brought together senior military officers and logistics experts to discuss ways of improving the army's supply systems.

Muhoozi highlighted the crucial role logistics play in military operations and underscored that efficient asset and inventory management is vital for operational success.

He quoted American General Omar Bradley, saying, "Amateurs talk about tactics, but professionals talk about logistics," a remark that reinforced the importance of streamlined logistical operations.

The CDF pointed out areas in need of improvement, such as procurement systems, equipment maintenance, inventory tracking, secure warehousing, and reliable supply chains.

Drawing from real-world examples, including Operation Shujaa in eastern DR Congo, AMISOM-ATMIS, and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), Gen Muhoozi noted that no army can sustain itself in combat without robust logistical support.

Furthering his message on military efficiency, Muhoozi stressed three key principles for military logistics: planning, implementation, and control.

He urged continuous training, better forecasting, and strict adherence to procurement standards to ensure a responsive supply system.

In addition to his remarks on military operations, the CDF laid the foundation stone for new accommodation facilities at COLE, signaling efforts to improve infrastructure and the living conditions of military personnel.