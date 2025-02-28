Uganda: Mpox Cases Surge in Wakiso As Health Officials Urge Caution

Health officials in Wakiso District have raised alarm over a surge in Mpox cases, urging the public to take urgent precautions.

The district has recorded 561 cases, with Entebbe Municipality hardest hit at 164 cases, followed by Wakiso Town Council with 111 and Nansana Division with 59.

Dr. Emmanuel Mukisa Muwonge, speaking at the Wakiso District headquarters, called for increased vigilance.

"We are concerned about the rising number of Mpox cases in our district and urge everyone to take precautions to prevent further spread," he said.

The outbreak remains a national concern, with Uganda reporting 1,353 confirmed cases across 66 districts and six deaths by December 31.

The disease has predominantly affected children below 18, with Kampala, Wakiso, and Nakasongola among the worst-hit areas.

UNICEF data shows 62 cases among school-going children, with Kampala leading at 18, followed by Wakiso (15) and Mukono (10). The 10-18 age group has been most affected, accounting for 180 cases.

Authorities have set up isolation centers, mainly in Entebbe, to manage infections and prevent further transmission.

The District Health Office continues to urge residents to practice good hygiene, avoid close contact with infected persons, and use protective measures when necessary.

"We are doing everything possible to contain this outbreak and need the public's full cooperation," Dr. Muwonge emphasized.

As efforts to curb the spread continue, health officials advise the public to stay informed, adhere to preventive measures, and report any suspected cases.