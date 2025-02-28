Nigeria: ICPC Chairman Urges Media to Sustain Anti-Corruption Fight

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, Dr. Musa Aliyu, SAN, has called on media practitioners to sustain their critical role in the fight against corruption, stating that "corruption thrives in silence, but your voices can shatter that silence."

Speaking at the second edition of the Breakfast Meeting with Media Executives in Lagos, Dr. Aliyu reaffirmed the ICPC's commitment to collaborating with the media in promoting transparency and accountability.

He emphasised that the media's dedication to investigative reporting and exposing corruption has significantly bolstered the commission's efforts.

Dr. Aliyu expressed gratitude for the media's role in amplifying ICPC's anti-corruption campaigns, noting that over 1.4 million individuals were reached through sensitisation programmes in 2024.

According to him, "The commission issued 188 press releases, generating nearly 1,900 news reports. Digital engagement also grew, with over 181,000 visits to the ICPC website and increased social media interactions. The commission successfully launched its podcast, Ethicspod, on multiple streaming platforms."

He highlighted key anti-corruption initiatives, including the tracking of 1,500 government-funded projects worth N610 billion to ensure accountability.

He said: 'The ICPC has also implemented Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecards to assess institutional adherence to ethical standards, alongside a Sexual Harassment Prevention Program aimed at tackling corruption linked to abuse of power. Anti-Corruption and Transparency Units (ACTUs) have been strengthened to promote institutional integrity."

Dr. Aliyu announced the upcoming Corruption Prevention Programme for Local Governments, designed to enhance financial transparency at the grassroots level in alignment with the Supreme Court's ruling on local government autonomy.

He also noted ICPC's strengthened partnership with civil society organisations in executing anti-corruption initiatives.

On the global stage, he highlighted Nigeria's growing influence in the fight against corruption, citing his leadership role in international anti-corruption bodies.

Reiterating the importance of media collaboration, he urged journalists to continue amplifying anti-corruption efforts.

"The more Nigerians see, read, and hear about the fight against corruption, the stronger our collective resolve becomes," he stated.

Dr. Aliyu assured the media of the commission's unwavering support and called for continued partnership in promoting a corruption-free Nigeria.