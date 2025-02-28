South Africa: Residents March in Droves in Protest Against Mayor Despite Disinformation Campaign On Social Media

Communities were hit by a spate of disinformation overnight on social media claiming that a crucial march to ask for the removal of the mayor had been cancelled. The municipality also organised overnight meetings with small businesses and to give out work under the community works programme to coincide with the march.

Despite a flurry of fake messages claiming that their march had been cancelled, residents from Makhanda came out in their droves and braved the rain and the potholes to join what organisers said was just the first day in their campaign to remove the municipality's mayor.

Led by the town's clergy holding hands, hundreds of residents marched to the town to hand over a memorandum to the Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs' chief of staff Dr Masilo Mokoena.

Organisers were out from early morning with bakkies and loudspeakers to refute an overnight message that appeared on social media claiming that the march had been cancelled.

Students from Rhodes University, led by the Student Representative Council, also joined in.

Mayor Yandiswa Vara did not meet with the protestors.

Since last night communities had received several fake messages on social media that the march had been cancelled. The municipality also, overnight, organised two meetings, one for small businesses and one for the community works programme, to hand out work at the same time as the march.

The municipality was asked about the timing of these hastily organised meetings, but has not yet responded.

The memorandum demands that the mayor...