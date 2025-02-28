Liberia: Ebenezer Community Church Celebrates 25 Years and Launches 'Faith in Action' Campaign to Pay Off $4 Million Mortgage

Brooklyn Park, Mn — Ebenezer Community Church is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a significant milestone, marking 25 years of dedicated service and growth in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

Since its founding in 2000, the church has expanded to a vibrant congregation of over 850 members from 14 nations, all united in their mission to share the love and grace of Christ.

As part of this historic celebration, the church is launching the "Faith in Action" campaign, an initiative aimed at paying off its remaining $4 million mortgage by August 31st 2025 .

The church believes that eliminating the mortgage will help unlock the full potential of its ministry, allowing for greater outreach, expanded mission work, and enriched community services.

The church's goal is to engage 40,000 individuals, each contributing $100, to help achieve this ambitious target. These donations will play a crucial role in supporting the church's mission efforts and strengthening its outreach both locally and globally.

Ways to contribute to the "Faith in Action" campaign include:

PayPal : EbenezerCC

: EbenezerCC Text-to-Give : Text "GVECC712" to 1-888-364-4483

: Text "GVECC712" to 1-888-364-4483 Zelle : [email protected]

: [email protected] Cash App : $ECCBP or $EFRSG

: $ECCBP or $EFRSG Venmo : @Ebenezer_CC

: @Ebenezer_CC Mail: Send checks to 9200 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park, MN 55445

Additionally, the church will host a Capital Campaign Fundraiser on Sunday, March 16th at 3:30 PM at The Gate Agape Ministries in Liberia, where Apostle Samuel M. Kollie, Jr is the pastor .

For more information, contact Ebenezer Community Church at [email protected].

Blessings and Peace,

Rev. Dr. Francis O.S. Tabla & Pastor Christine Tabla

Ebenezer Community Church | Brooklyn Park, MN