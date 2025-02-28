Liberia: Divine Teah Shines On Debut With Slavia Praha in Czech Cup Victory

Monrovia — Liberian midfielder Divine Teah made an impressive debut for Czech Republic club Slavia Praha on Wednesday, contributing to their 1-0 win over FC Silon Táborsko in the Czech Cup.

Teah, who transferred from Swedish club Hammarby to Slavia Praha on January 1, 2025, signed a contract lasting until December 31, 2029.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder started the match on the bench but was introduced in the 56th minute, replacing Mikuláš Konečný. Despite being primarily an attacking midfielder, Slavia Praha's technical staff opted to play Teah as a left-wingback before later shifting him to central midfield.

In his first official match for the club, Teah showed flashes of his offensive abilities, completing several successful dribbles and making penetrating passes into the box that nearly led to an assist.

Slavia Praha struggled to break the deadlock, with the only goal of the match coming in the 114th minute from Mojmír Chytil.

After the game, Teah received praise from his coach, teammates, and fans, all of whom believe he will be a key contributor to the club's success in the future.

Teah expressed his excitement about his debut and his desire to build on his performance. "It was amazing, not just for me but for my family as well," he said. "As a young boy, it was always my dream to play for a big European club. I was lucky enough to do it with Hammarby, and now I am at Slavia. I feel proud to be here and I want to do my best."

Teah, who previously played for Nimba FC before joining Hammarby, took time before making the move to Slavia Praha. "I heard about big clubs' interest in me, but I thought it would be better for me to wait a little bit longer," he said. "I was doing well in Liberia and knew that joining a big club like Slavia would bring its own pressure. But when they expressed interest in me, I felt it was the right time. Joining Slavia Praha is a dream come true for me."

Slavia Praha Assistant Coach Milan Kerbr acknowledged Teah's potential but emphasized the need for further development. "Divine already looked good in Marbella, but he is still short with us. Especially when it comes to intercepting the opponent during counterattacks. He is very strong in penetration passes and in execution," Kerbr said.

Kerbr also mentioned that while Teah may not move to the B team, further development with the first team is a priority. "We primarily want him to be with us in the training process and take a look at our system side by side with the other first team," he added.