Tunisia: President Kais Saied Reviews Outcomes of Health Minister's Visit to China

27 February 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kais Saied reviewed at a meeting with Health Minister Mustapha Ferjani on Thursday at the Carthage Palace the outcomes of the minister's visit to the People's Republic of China, particularly the memorandum of understanding signed regarding the establishment of the Aghlabid Medical City in the Kairouan Governorate.

The President of the Republic emphasised the need to restore the efficiency of public healthcare facilities and to overcome all obstacles to ensure the timely completion of this major project, as well as other stalled projects, according to a Presidency statement.

Among these projects is the Oncology Hospital in Gabes, whose construction is set to begin before the end of June, alongside several other healthcare institutions that have been delayed or halted.

The Head of State also stressed the importance of finding urgent solutions for several underserved interior regions facing severe shortages in public healthcare.

He called for the deployment of prefabricated health units in these areas and connecting them to major hospitals for remote diagnostics.

Additionally, he highlighted the need to provide transportation for patients requiring specialised care based on diagnostic results, as well as the immediate dispatch of medical missions to various regions across the country.

The President reiterated that the right to health is a fundamental human right, and it is the state's responsibility to ensure equal access to healthcare for all citizens, regardless of their location.

