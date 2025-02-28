Somalia: Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre Extends Condolences Following the Passing of Dr. Maxamed Yuusuf Xasan

The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, has issued a formal statement expressing his deepest condolences following the sudden passing of Dr. Maxamed Yuusuf Xasan, the former Director of Medina Hospital, who tragically passed away in Mogadishu on the night of February 27, 2025.

In his statement, Prime Minister Xamsa described Dr. Maxamed as a dedicated servant to the Somali people and a prominent figure in the country's healthcare sector.

He acknowledged Dr. Maxamed's significant contributions, particularly his long tenure as the Director of Medina Hospital, and his role in shaping the next generation of Somali healthcare professionals.

"Indeed, to Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return. I send my heartfelt condolences to all the Somali people, especially to his family, relatives, and the healthcare community, for the loss of Dr. Maxamed Yuusuf, who was not only a distinguished medical professional but also a mentor and a hero who contributed greatly to the education and well-being of countless Somali students in the field of healthcare," Prime Minister Xamsa stated.

The Prime Minister also emphasized Dr. Maxamed's dedication to humanitarian efforts, particularly in the aftermath of various disasters in Somalia, where he led medical relief efforts to aid those affected.

His commitment to public service and his pivotal role in addressing medical emergencies in the country will be remembered by many.

In conclusion, Prime Minister Xamsa conveyed his prayers for Dr. Maxamed's soul, asking Allah to grant him entry into Jannatul Firdaws and to provide strength, patience, and faith to his family, loved ones, and the Somali people during this difficult time.