Liberia: Lawmakers Demand Answers On Stalled U.S.$17.2m Coastal Defense Project

Capitol Hill — Lawmakers are demanding full accountability for the stalled US$17.2 million coastal defense project, as concerns mount over the lack of progress despite significant financial contributions from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Government of Liberia.

Montserrado County District 7 Representative Emmanuel Dahn, leading the charge, has called on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning to explain why the project remains dormant, leaving vulnerable coastal communities exposed to severe sea erosion.

Speaking during a regular session of the House of Representatives, Rep. Dahn expressed frustration over the failure to implement the project, which was designed to protect residents in West Point, PHP Township, and other at-risk areas from the destructive impact of rising sea levels.

"If the funds were received, the EPA must inform us how they were used. If the Government of Liberia made its payments, the Ministry of Finance must explain where the money has gone. Five years have passed, and not a single step has been taken to address this crisis," Rep. Dahn asserted.

According to available records, UNDP contributed US$1.6 million, while the Liberian government allocated US$6.8 million toward the initiative. However, no tangible progress has been made on the construction of the coastal defense structure.

Fellow lawmakers echoed Dahn's concerns, emphasizing that sea erosion poses a national emergency, having already displaced thousands of Liberians. They stressed that continued delays are worsening the humanitarian crisis.

Dahn reminded his colleagues that as of 2021, the project had a clear financial framework in place, with funds earmarked for immediate intervention.

"From 2021 to date, not a single effort has been applied to remedy the situation. No construction, no progress--just silence. This is unacceptable," he stated.

With mounting pressure from legislators, calls for a full audit and an official hearing on the project's funds are growing stronger. Lawmakers insist that those responsible for the delays must be held accountable.

"This is not just about one district or one county. Sea erosion is a national crisis affecting many parts of Liberia. We cannot sit by while our people suffer. The time for action is now," Dahn declared.

The EPA and the Ministry of Finance are expected to formally respond to the Legislature's demands as pressure intensifies for immediate steps to revive the long-overdue project.