Liberia: House Moves to Resume Audit Amid Corruption Concerns

Monrovia — The majority bloc of the House of Representatives has mandated its Public Accounts & Expenditure Committee to collaborate with the General Auditing Commission (GAC) to resume the long-stalled audit of the House. The decision follows a formal request from Rep. Nyah G. Flymo, Representative of Nimba County's District Two, who underscored the urgency of transparency and accountability within the Legislature.

In his communication to Speaker of the bloc, Richard Koon, Rep. Flymo called for the immediate resumption of the audit, which the GAC abruptly halted last year without explanation. He warned that any further delay would erode public confidence and reinforce perceptions that lawmakers are reluctant to lead the fight against corruption.

"Such an action and any further delay in resuming the exercise will portray this honorable body as unwilling to champion the fight against corruption," Flymo stated.

He referenced Chapter 2, Article 5(c) of the 1986 Constitution, which mandates that the government must take legislative and executive measures to eliminate abuses of power, including corruption and the misuse of public resources.

"The Republic shall take steps, by legislation and executive orders, to eliminate sectionalism and tribalism, and such abuses of power as the misuse of government resources, nepotism, and all other corrupt practices," Flymo emphasized.

He further cited House Rule 44.1, which obligates lawmakers to actively combat corruption and set an example in the anti-graft struggle. "Members are expected to fight corruption effectively by being free from corrupt practices and opposing corruption, thereby setting an example in any anti-corruption struggle," he added.

Describing his letter as a "wake-up call," Flymo urged his colleagues to take decisive action against corruption, which he said continues to undermine Liberia's development.

"This communication serves as a wake-up call for the people's deputies to demonstrate their willingness to tackle the menace of corruption that continues to impede the growth and development of our dear country," Flymo asserted.

In response, the Public Accounts & Expenditure Committee has pledged to work closely with the GAC to facilitate the audit's resumption.