Liberia: Wonderkid Devine Teah Makes Slavia Prague Debut

28 February 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Edwin Dolo

Liberian teenager Devine Roosevelt Teah made his competitive debut for Slavia Praha on Wednesday, February 25, 2025, in a league cup victory.

Teah was introduced in the 57th minute, as Praha needed an extra-time win over Táborsko to advance to the quarterfinals of the Mol Cup.

The 18-year-old midfielder, who had been an unused substitute in the last four matches, was a delight to watch, earning a match rating of 6.9, according to the popular prediction site Flashscore.

On April 19, 2024, Teah signed a four-year contract with Swedish club Hammarby from Liberian club Nimba FC. He made his Allsvenskan debut in a 1-0 loss to IFK Göteborg. He went on to make seven substitute appearances in the league and played a full 90-minute match in a Swedish Cup qualification game against IFK Stocksund.

On October 30, 2024, Hammarby sold Teah for a fee that could reach 50 million Swedish kronor (€3.5 million). He signed a five-year contract with Slavia Praha, keeping him at the club until December 31, 2029. The deal made him one of the highest-valued Liberian transfers in history.

Slavia Praha now has three Liberian players on its roster, including decorated midfielder Murphy Oscar Dorley and 18-year-old Emmanuel Fully, who recently joined and currently plays with the reserve team.

Teah earned his first Liberia national team cap against Benin. After seven appearances, he scored his first international goal in a 3-1 loss to Ghana in a friendly match.

