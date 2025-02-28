Liberian Delegation Visits Sierra Leone for Performance Management Study

Freetown — A high-level inter-ministerial delegation, led by the Director-General of the Cabinet of Liberia, Hon. Nathaniel T. Kwabo, is in Sierra Leone for a one-week study tour aimed at gaining insights into the country's Performance Management System (PMS).

Running from February 24 to March 1, 2025, the tour brings together key Liberian government officials, including representatives from the Cabinet Office, the Ministry of Finance, the Civil Service Agency, and the Governance Commission--institutions critical to implementing Liberia's Performance Management and Compliance System (PMCS).

The visit follows the launch of Liberia's PMCS by President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, reinforcing the government's commitment to accountability, transparency, and service delivery.

Managed by the Office of the Director-General of the Cabinet, the system aims to promote a performance-driven culture across government institutions by ensuring alignment with national development priorities.

With approximately 90 Liberian institutions already signed on to performance contracts for the 2024 cycle, the delegation seeks to learn from Sierra Leone's experience in implementing performance management reforms.

Annual performance appraisals, set to begin in March 2025, will see all institutions evaluated by President Boakai to enhance government efficiency and accountability.

The study tour began with a high-level meeting between the Liberian delegation and the Office of the Chief Minister of Sierra Leone, followed by discussions with the leadership of the Sierra Leone Cabinet Secretariat.

Throughout the day, the delegation engaged with senior government officials, directors, and technical experts, gaining firsthand insights into Sierra Leone's PMS framework.

During the opening ceremony, Hon. Nathaniel T. Kwabo expressed gratitude to the Government of Sierra Leone for its warm reception and reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to learning from its counterpart's experience. Sierra Leonean officials, in turn, assured the delegation of their full cooperation.

The study tour has so far underscored several critical success factors in Sierra Leone's performance management reforms, including:

Strong Political Will - Firm presidential leadership and well-defined institutional mandates drive compliance and accountability.

- Firm presidential leadership and well-defined institutional mandates drive compliance and accountability. Integration with National Budgeting - Performance targets are directly linked to resource allocation and financial planning.

- Performance targets are directly linked to resource allocation and financial planning. Citizen Engagement - Public involvement is crucial in ensuring that government institutions remain responsive to national development goals.

- Public involvement is crucial in ensuring that government institutions remain responsive to national development goals. Institutional Accountability - A structured approach aligns institutional performance with individual employee accountability.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Sierra Leone By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Over the next few days, the Liberian delegation will engage in further discussions and site visits, examining performance management tools, compliance enforcement, and tracking systems.

The team will also explore how Sierra Leone's PMS operates at both national and decentralized levels to ensure effective service delivery across governance structures.

The study tour will conclude with a reflection session, where delegates will consolidate key lessons and explore opportunities for ongoing collaboration between Liberia and Sierra Leone.

As Liberia works toward strengthening its PMCS, this partnership serves as a significant step toward institutionalizing a culture of performance-driven governance, transparency, and efficiency.