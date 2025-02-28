South Africa: Media Statement - Committee Conducts Oversight Visit At Sasol Secunda Operations

28 February 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The Portfolio Committee on Mineral and Petroleum Resources conducted an oversight visit to Sasol operations in Secunda, Mpumalanga yesterday as part of it's the week-long oversight visit to Mpumalanga .

The committee was briefed about the company's operations, social labour plans (SLPs) and strategies to mitigate air pollution. Responding to committee members' questions about air pollution,Sasol said they have an air quality monitoring system, conduct regular checks and submit reports to the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

The company assured the committee that it is complying with all environmental laws and regulations relating to air pollution resulting from their operations and said that it was making good progress to improve air quality and mitigate air pollution.

The committee advised about the importance of finding a balance between economic development and the protection of the environment and warned that any decarbonisation must not take away people's jobs, as South Africa is battling a high unemployment rate.

The committee also commended Sasol for complying with SLPs and visited some of the community projects funded by the petroleum company.

The committee will today conclude its oversight week with a visit to the Sasol plant in Sasolburg, Free State.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.