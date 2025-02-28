South Africa: Media Statement - Committee Conducts Oversight Visit At Sasol Secunda Operations

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Mineral and Petroleum Resources conducted an oversight visit to Sasol operations in Secunda, Mpumalanga yesterday as part of it's the week-long oversight visit to Mpumalanga .

The committee was briefed about the company's operations, social labour plans (SLPs) and strategies to mitigate air pollution. Responding to committee members' questions about air pollution,Sasol said they have an air quality monitoring system, conduct regular checks and submit reports to the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

The company assured the committee that it is complying with all environmental laws and regulations relating to air pollution resulting from their operations and said that it was making good progress to improve air quality and mitigate air pollution.

The committee advised about the importance of finding a balance between economic development and the protection of the environment and warned that any decarbonisation must not take away people's jobs, as South Africa is battling a high unemployment rate.

The committee also commended Sasol for complying with SLPs and visited some of the community projects funded by the petroleum company.

The committee will today conclude its oversight week with a visit to the Sasol plant in Sasolburg, Free State.