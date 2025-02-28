Kenya Maintains Ban On in-Shell Macadamia Exports As Harvesting Begins

Nairobi — Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced the start of the 2025 macadamia harvesting season on March 1, while reaffirming the government's commitment to maintaining the ban on exporting raw, in-shell nuts.

Speaking during a stakeholder meeting, CS Kagwe defended the ban, stating that it aligns with the Agricultural Food Authority (AFA) Act and the Oil Crops (Nuts and Crops) Regulations of 2020.

"The government's policy stance is well-meaning and informed by a commitment to ensuring that the industry adheres to the law," he emphasized.

Kagwe urged macadamia farmers to register under the Kenya Integrated Agricultural Management System (KIAMIS) to enhance coordination among the government, private sector, and development partners.

He called for unity among stakeholders, stressing that "turning threats into opportunities requires a unified and holistic approach, not a push for exporting in-shell nuts."

The Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) will work with county governments to support farmers through initiatives such as e-Extension services, subsidized fertilizer, and real-time market information.

AFA has also been directed to form a Macadamia Nuts Standing Committee, which will oversee policy implementation, enhance traceability, and help Kenya break into new markets.

Kenya ranks third globally in macadamia production and revenue, but Kagwe warned that continued industry divisions could threaten this position.

"The ultimate goal is to protect the nascent industry, raise both quality and quantity, protect farmers' incomes, and create local jobs through value addition," he said.

The government has also stepped up efforts to curb smuggling, with Kagwe warning that perpetrators will "face the full wrath of the law" if caught.

Authorities have been instructed to enforce mandatory inspections of macadamia shipments, register and license dealers, and introduce quality assessments using X-ray scanners.

The meeting, attended by key industry stakeholders, including AFA Director General Bruno Linyiru, representatives from the Macadamia Nut Processors Association of Kenya (MACNUT) and the Nut Processors Association of Kenya (NUTPAK), resolved to uphold high quality standards.

"A zero-tolerance policy will be enforced against the reintroduction of poor-quality nuts into the market," Kagwe stated.

The ministry also plans to train farmers on Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), focusing on maturity assessment and pest control to improve quality.

"We must ensure that Kenyan macadamia meets global standards and remains competitive," Kagwe said.