Namibia: Ndilimani Bids Farewell to Revolutionary Leader Nujoma

Ndilimani Cultural Troupe, Swapo's revolutionary band, pays tribute to founding president Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma - the person who revolutionised their music.

Speaking on behalf of the band, Ndilimani manager Jessy Nombanza says: "Although his age was at an advanced stage, comrade Nujoma's passing left band members devastated, especially those of us who have been with the band for quite a long time.

"Tears can easily pour down our cheeks as we go down memory lane. I can still hear his voice as he was delivering many of his messages of hope for Namibia. But the best memories about him and Ndilimani is when he came to record two songs at our studio."

Nombanza says Nujoma was an avid supporter of culture and he encouraged Ndilimani to help unite Namibia through music, drama and dance.

"I never saw him dancing but he loved singing freedom songs. He constantly boosted our morale in the Swapo camps," Nombanza notes.

"In rare occasions where he got an opportunity to sing, he would sing 'Ndamona Ovakwayita Tavalu', which was aimed to encourage the People's Liberation Army of Namibia fighters."

The Ndilimani leader notes that during their time in exile, Nujoma would organise social evenings in the different Swapo camps to unite people through culture.

He says after independence, it became part of the calendar to celebrate the anti-apartheid activist's birthday on 12 May.

Ndilimani would also become a permanent feature at Swapo rallies, Namibia's Indepedence Day anniversary celebrations and during election campaigns.

"My first close encounter with comrade Nujoma was at farm Cassica, which later came to be known as Kwanza-sul, in Angola in 1980, where he came to address the education centre, as well as the elders," Nombanza says.

"A day after his address, a group of about 30 members of the Swapo Pioneers Movement, myself included, was taken to a nearby farm for special tutorials and personal engagement with him."

He says Nujoma's death left a void in his heart.

"It is natural that I will find it very difficult to learn how to live without his guidance and leadership. The day he came to our studio comes back to my memory. He was in such a jovial mood and he even told us many struggle stories like how they started the movement.

"He even recalled how he escaped from the country to go into exile. But most importantly, he encouraged members of the band to uphold the Namibian culture because a nation without a culture is like a tree without roots, he said," the former bass guitarist says.

He urges the people of Namibia to uphold the deeds the founding president stood for.

"The best send off we can give is to put our political differences aside and forge ahead in unity because unity was the cornerstone of his struggle in life," he says.

Nombanza says on on behalf of Ndilimani Cultural Troupe, its fan base, his family and on his own behalf, he expresses condolences to Kovambo Nujoma, the children, the family and the whole Namibian nation.

"The struggle continues and we will achieve economic liberation for our people as envisioned by comrade Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma. Farewell my commander. Farewell my president," Nombanza says.