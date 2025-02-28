Namibia: Benjamin Names 30-Man Squad for World Cup Qualifiers

Brave Warriors coach Collin Benjamin yesterday announced a preliminary 30-man squad for Namibia's upcoming world cup qualifying matches next month.

The squad is well-balanced with 14 members plying their trade professionally abroad, while 16 are home-based players.

The bulk of the foreign-based players ply their trade in South Africa with superstars Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns and Deon Hotto of Orlando Pirates leading the way.

Others who compete in South Africa's top flight include Riaan !Hanamub and Elmo Kambindu of Amazulu FC; Lloyd Kazapua of Sekhukhune United; Edward Maova of Golden Arrows; Aprocius Petrus and Prins Tjiueza of Cape Town City; while several more play in the SA first division.

Besides them three play in the Botswana Premier League, namely Ivan Kamberipa (Orapa FC), Moses Shidolo (Matebele FC) and Dynamo Fredericks (Jwaneng Galaxy).

Several newcomers have been added to the squad with the surprise Debmarine Namibia Premiership leaders Young African having two representatives in Petrus Kamati and Penda Mongudhi.

Mighty Gunners' defenders Sergio Damaseb and Sisqo Haraseb have also been called up, while African Stars, Unam and Blue Waters are all well represented.

Namibia is currently second in Group H of the Fifa 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign on eight points, behind the log leaders Tunisia on 10 points, while Liberia (7), Malawi (6), Equatorial Guinea (3) and Sao Tome e Principe (0) make up the rear.

Namibia next take on Malawi in Blantyre on 17 March and Equatorial Guinea in Johannesburg on 24 March.

The Brave Warriors squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers:

Lloyd Kazapua (Sekukhune United, SA), Edward Maova (Golden Arrows, SA), Ndisiro Kamaijanda (Highbury FC, SA).

Defenders:

Ivan Kamberipa (Orapa FC, Botswana), Sergio Damaseb (Mighty Gunners), Charles Hambira (African Stars), Sisqo Haraseb (Mighty Gunners), Johannes Mutanga (Blue Waters), Bonifasius Josef (Unam), Riaan Hanamub (Amazulu, SA), Ngero Katua (African Stars), Petrus Kamati (Young African), Tyrese Hikupembe (Unam), Tuhafeni David (Blue Waters).

Midfielders:

Aprocius Petrus (Cape Town City, SA), Moses Shidolo (Matebele FC, Botswana), Elias Haindongo (KK Palace), Paulus Amutenya (Unam), Mbakondja Tjahikika (African Stars), Prins Tjiueza (Cape Town City, SA), Penda Mongudhi (Young African), Deon Hotto (Orlando Pirates, SA), Alfeus Leevi (Blue Waters), Dynamo Fredericks (Jwaneng Galaxy, Botswana).

Forwards:

Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns, SA), Beutel Muzeu (Black Leopards, SA), Elmo Kambindu (Amazulu, SA), Wiseman Lifasi (Julinho Athletic), Willy Stephanus (African Stars), Joslin Kamatuka (Durban City, SA).