Mauritius: Tropical Storm Garance - National Crisis Committee Takes Stock of Precautionary Measures

The National Crisis Committee (NCC) chaired by the Secretary to Cabinet and Head of the Civil Service, Mr Suresh Chundre Seeballuck, met this afternoon at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis to take stock of the precautionary measures undertaken by key stakeholders with regard to the approaching moderate tropical storm named GARANCE by the Meteorological Services of Madagascar.

The meeting was attended by representatives of several Ministries and Departments, namely the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Ministry of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity, Mauritius Fire Rescue Services, Mauritius Meteorological Services (MMS), National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Centre (NDRRMC), and Mauritius Police Force, amongst others.

The Secretary to Cabinet and Head of the Civil Service pointed out the NCC has gathered all stakeholders to review the precautions that are being taken and other actions to be implemented as Garance approaches Mauritius and constitutes a potential threat to the island.

Mr Seeballuck appealed to devotees heading to Grand Bassin to avoid risks and to return to their respective residences before midday tomorrow since the MMS will issue a Cyclone Warning Class III following the forecasted intensification of Garance.

With regard to prayers to be held in the context of Maha Shivaratree, he requested temples to take all necessary precautions due to the bad weather expected on Wednesday night.

Dr Renganaden Virasami, representative of the MMS, gave an overview of the evolution of the moderate tropical storm which is quasi-stationary and centred about 630 km to the west-north-west of Mauritius at 16 00.

He stated that Garance is expected to eventually recurve towards the South which will bring its centre near Mauritius and Reunion Island. He informed that as from 01 00 on Wednesday night, the weather will deteriorate. Gusts of wind are expected to reach a speed of about 120km/h. The sea will be rough in the northern region and the port will be impacted, underlined Dr Virasami. According to him, there may be water accumulation and flash floods in some regions.

Mr A. Sookhareea of the NDRRMC indicated that the National Emergency Operations Command (NEOC) is already activated and is closely monitoring the situation. He stated the NEOC will upgrade to full scale if the weather deteriorates. At national level, there will be coordination among representatives of essential services who will be physically present at the NEOC to ensure the security of the population.