Nigeria: I'd Like to Welcome Peter Obi in APC Some Day - Valentine Ozigbo

Days after dumping the Labour Party (LP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Valentine Ozigbo hopes Peter Obi would join him in the ruling party.

Obi was the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, his first presidential contest that challenged the structure and popularity of the ruling and the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Despite its surprising performance in the election, the LP struck with an internal crisis, has been in disarray with allegations and counter-allegations, prompting some of its members to jump ship.

Ozigbo is the latest LP member to defect to the ruling APC, citing the party's endless crisis.

Speaking on Channels TV's Politics Today on Thursday, February 27, 2025, Ozigbo said he informed all the party stakeholders he needed to engage before dumping the Labour Party.

When asked if he informed Peter Obi about his decision to join the APC, he said he did, adding that he looked forward to having the former Governor of Anambra State in the ruling party.

Ozigbo said, "I told him a few things, not about coming to the APC, but I would like to welcome him to the APC someday if he so desires. But here's the point: I engaged with everybody I needed to engage as much as I could remember to say to them; here are the options. I had a meeting with Peter Obi. I said to him, I don't see myself running for this election in the Labour Party, and I want to make a decision soon."

"The day I mentioned to him I was leaving the Labour Party, the next day, I moved to the APC because I had to go and visit the Labour Party and say goodbye to them, and I told them to their face, you hear the things that have happened I am not proud of. Even when we had a congress in Anambra State, it was a charade, totally flawed."

Due to the unresolved crisis rocking the Labour Party, Ozigbo said the party is becoming worse than the PDP and the APC combined.