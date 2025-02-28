Uganda: Could You Be Unknowingly Ruining Your Skin?

opinion

Some habits may seem harmless and innocent, but maybe wreaking havoc on your skin.

Renowned Aesthetician, Dr. Chirag Kotecha, the Lead Specialist of Refine Skin and Body Clinic explains below.

Over touching your face

We get it, touching your face may be a sub-conscious result of loving yourself but unfortunately, it is a germ freeway to your skin.

This is because hands come into contact with countless things and end up accumulating germs and bacteria. These find their way onto your skin when you touch it, which leads toinflammation, breakouts, and even infections.

Be mindful of bringing your hands to your face. It is also helpful to wash your hands frequently.

Not prioritizing sleep

Pride yourself in being a work-horse that goes deep into the night? Bad news is that, it's beauty sleep that you're skipping! Why? During sleep, your skin repairs and regenerates itself.

Chronic sleep deprivation disrupts this process, leading to dullness, puffiness, dark circles, and accelerated aging.

Aim for 7-8hours of quality sleep each night so that your skin gets the quality rest it needs.

Not applying sunscreen

Given the scorching sun we are experiencing lately, it is a good time to emphasize that sunscreen is the ultimate skin protector from the sun. It is important to note that excessive sun exposure is the leading cause of premature skin aging, contributing to wrinkles, fine lines, hyperpigmentation, and even skin cancer.

Regardless of the season or weather, neglecting sunscreen leaves your skin vulnerable to these damaging UV rays.

Check in to any of our branches, our specialists and therapists will recommend and avail you adermatologically-tested sunscreen (SPF 40 & above) that you should apply every single day.

Enjoying hot showers and baths

Yes,we get it, these can be really relaxing but they can also be damaging at the same time. Hot water strips away your skin's natural oils, leaving it dry, itchy, and susceptible to irritation.

Opt for lukewarm showers or baths instead. Pat your skin dry instead of rubbing, and apply a moisturizer while your skin is still damp to lock in hydration.

Not drinking enough water

For many chugging waters feels like a chore, because it has plain, no flavour whatsoever. But did you know that inadequate hydration plays a significant role in skin health? Your skin needs proper hydration to function optimally. Water is crucial for maintaining skin elasticity and promoting a healthy complexion. Dehydration leads to dull, dry and flaky skin.

It also makes it more prone to wrinkles and fine lines.

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, aiming for at least 8 glasses. You could make it more enticing by adding some flavour like a slice of lemon.

Self-Medication

The temptation to grab and use over-the-counter skin products is real! Unfortunately, different products are effective for specific skin types. This means that you are likely to pick the wrong product for your skin.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This could easily back-fire through worsening your condition or permanently damaging your skin. You also run the risk of using expired products that can cause adverse skin reactions that may include inflammation, allergic response, and infection.

Check in for consultation with a specialist, so that you are prescribed the right interventions for your skin type.

With those pointers, you can learn to take care of your skin better.

Even better, with the increasing number of Dermatology centres like Refine Skin and Body Clinic in Kampala and beyond, professional skin care is more accessible than before.