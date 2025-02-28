Uganda: Stolen Motorcycles, Cars Undermine Faith in Uganda's Digital Plates

The cornerstone of Uganda's digital number plate project - enhanced vehicle security - is facing a critical test, with the recent theft of motorcycles casting serious doubt on the system's effectiveness. Despite the implementation of the new, digitally-tracked plates, motorcycles stolen in December 2024 remain unrecovered, fueling public skepticism and eroding confidence in the project's ability to combat vehicle crime.

The unrecovered motorcycles have become a focal point of criticism, with car dealers and citizens alike questioning the promised security benefits. "If these digital plates can't even help recover stolen motorcycles, what's the point?" a Nakawa based -car dealer remarked, echoing a growing sentiment of frustration. This glaring failure to deliver on security promises has amplified existing concerns about the project's operational shortcomings.

Beyond the security lapse, the project continues to struggle with significant operational delays. Payment reconciliation issues are causing delays of three to five days for number plate fittings, with additional days required to secure logbooks. The service provider's limited stock of materials further exacerbates these delays, disrupting business operations.

Manpower shortages and a lack of public awareness are also contributing to the project's woes. The promised permanent fitment centers at nine bonded warehouses remain unrealized, and customer service representatives are ill-equipped to handle public inquiries.

The high cost of the digital plates, significantly higher than in neighboring countries, has also fueled public anger. Ugandans are paying substantial fees for replacements and new registrations, a burden many feel is unjustified given the system's apparent ineffectiveness.

The inability to recover stolen motorcycles has brought the project's core purpose into sharp focus, exposing a critical vulnerability. The lack of tangible security benefits, coupled with operational inefficiencies and high costs, is undermining public faith in Uganda's digital number plate system, leaving many to wonder if the project will ever deliver on its promises.

The writer is a concerned citizen