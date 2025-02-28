Liberia: Senate Investigates Gsa's Unilateral Increase in Vehicle Purchase Threshold for Public Officials

Monrovia — The Liberian Senate has launched an investigation into the General Services Agency's (GSA) recent increase of the vehicle purchase threshold for public officials from $45,000 to $60,000.

This move has sparked controversy, as it contradicts the 2024 Budget Law, which set the threshold at $45,000 for government vehicle purchases.

Senator Crayton O. Duncan and other members of the Senate raised concerns over the GSA's decision, which was made unilaterally without legislative approval. On February 27, 2025, the Senate Plenary voted to investigate the GSA's actions and the sources of additional funds used by public officials to purchase vehicles above the set threshold.

Bomi County Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe, Jr. initiated the investigation, expressing concerns that the GSA's action undermines fiscal discipline, transparency, and compliance with the law. "This statement from the GSA raises grave concerns regarding compliance with the law, fiscal discipline, and transparency in public expenditure," Senator Snowe said in his communication.

The 2024 Budget Law specifies that public officials, except for a few senior government leaders, should not spend more than $45,000 on vehicles. However, recent reports indicate that some government officials have been using taxpayer funds to purchase high-end vehicles well above this limit, despite widespread poverty and hardship across the country.

Additionally, the recent statement by GSA Director-General Galakpai Kortimai setting a new threshold of $60,000 has drawn sharp criticism. This increase is viewed as a violation of the legislative process, as any changes to the budget law require parliamentary approval.

During the debate, Senator Snowe noted that public officials, including lawmakers, often drive vehicles that cost more than the prescribed threshold.

However, lawmakers only receive $45,000 every three years for utility vehicles used in their districts. Any additional vehicles or expenses are paid for out of their own pockets or through personal loans.

"Government only provides the license plates for the official vehicles, not the full cost," Senator Snowe explained. "Any other vehicle you see me driving is my personal property. The government only pays the vendors after a procurement process, and that's how it works."

The controversy surrounding the purchase of expensive vehicles has also sparked public outcry, with many citizens questioning the priorities of government officials as they flaunt their wealth amidst national poverty.

Calls have grown for lawmakers to reduce their vehicle allowances and redirect funds to vital areas such as healthcare and education.

In response to these concerns, the Senate has tasked the Joint Committee on Autonomous Commissions and Agencies to investigate the matter. The committee will seek clarification from Director-General Kortimai regarding the increase in the vehicle purchase threshold and ascertain whether public officials have used additional funds to acquire luxury vehicles, as well as the sources of those funds.

The investigation will also address mounting public demand for reduced spending on flashy vehicles, particularly as many Liberians face extreme poverty and lack access to basic social services.