South Africa: No-Fee School Sends Learners Home for Not Paying Donations

Alfonso Arries Primary School in Gqeberha said parents took a decision to donate R100 per child to fix the crumbling school

Learners from Alfonso Arries Primary School in Booysens Park, Gqeberha, were sent home last week after some parents failed to pay donations for repairs to the school buildings.

Some of the classrooms at the no-fees school are dilapidated, have gaps in the walls and ceilings, and the toilet needs repairs.

The school says parents agreed to pay R100 per child for the repairs.

But some of the parents who could not afford to pay the R100 say their children were sent home last week.

Shandre Oliphant said her son in grade 5 was "told to go back home" when he didn't bring the R100 school donation last week. Oliphant said her child has been at home ever since. On Tuesday, Oliphant went to the school to plead with them to give her a chance to raise the R100.

She said "it's a lot of pressure" for her, since her only income is the R560 child support grant.

"I told them I can only afford to pay R50 a month. They said if I don't stick to the deal, then my son will be sent back home again," said Oliphant.

Another parent, who did not want to be named, said she told the school she will only be able to pay the donation when she gets her SASSA grant early next month.

The school governing body (SGB) has defended the demand for donations, saying it was a decision taken at a parents' meeting.

Luyanda Jonas, SGB deputy chairperson, said, "We did not impose the R100 deal on parents or any other money. It was their decision in a meeting held late last year. We have only 20% of parents who are still battling to pay. The money will go toward fixing the school's toilets and building. We get R16,000 nutrition money per year and we cannot use it for other activities."

"Some of the learners in class could see rats popping in on the side of the classroom. This is why we are raising donations because we want to fix our crumbling school," said Jonas.

He said 80% of the school's 1,500 learners have paid the R100.

Questions were sent to Eastern Cape Department of Education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima on Tuesday. He has not yet responded.