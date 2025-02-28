Kenya: Ruto Says Karua's PLP Should Focus On Benefiting Kenyans Instead of Targeting Him

Nairobi — President William Ruto has dismissed Martha Karua's People's Liberation Party, urging it to focus on benefiting Kenyans instead of targeting him.

Speaking during a tour of Taita Taveta, President Ruto called out his political opponents, questioning their motives and the direction of their new party.

"I see some people holding meetings, saying they are forming a party. But for four hours, all they talk about is William Ruto," the President remarked. "Now I ask them, is that party they are forming mine? Is it called William Ruto?"

He accused his rivals of lacking a clear vision, arguing that their focus on him instead of on policies demonstrated political opportunism.

"Your manifesto is William Ruto, your plans revolve around William Ruto, and your vision is William Ruto. Let me tell Kenyans today, I have not sent these people to talk about me. That party they are discussing is not mine; these are con men," he declared.

He urged them to come up with their own identity, policies, and clear strategies rather than relying on his name.

"They should find their own party name, not William Ruto, and create their own agenda, plans, and vision. Otherwise, they will fail and that will their problem," he stated.

He further dismissed tribal-based politics, urging leaders to focus on real solutions for Kenyans noting that the price of tribalism dropped significantly.

"The price of tribal politics has dropped significantly, so don't try selling tribalism. Instead, present policies that benefit the people and tell us your alternative plan," he said.

Drawing a contrast between his administration and the opposition, Ruto pointed to tangible developments under his leadership.

"We are building roads; what is your plan? We are advancing affordable housing; what is your alternative? We are rolling out Universal Health Coverage; what is yours?" he posed.

The President also emphasized his government's efforts in youth employment, citing opportunities in affordable housing, digital jobs, labor exports, and manufacturing.

"We have structured job opportunities for our youth, but what is your plan? Or is it your only strategy to organize demonstrations? Since when did protests become a paying job?" he questioned.

This is not the first time Ruto has taken a strong stance against opposition politics he considers unproductive. Throughout his tenure, he has promoted an agenda focused on economic transformation, advocating for investment in infrastructure, housing, and employment generation.

His administration has consistently called for issue-based politics, urging leaders to shift away from personality-driven campaigns and tribal alliances.