Congo-Kinshasa: Why Rwandans Stand in Solidarity With DR Congo's Rwandophone Community

opinion

My good friend Seruka was one of my mentees between 2021 and 2023. Over the course of our mentorship, I witnessed his incredible passion for Pan-Africanism and his deep love for Africa. Seruka is a quick learner, smart, hardworking, obedient, and a natural leader. He was born in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo, an area that has been plagued by decades of conflict and violence. His story, like that of many Kinyarwanda-speaking people in DR Congo, commonly referred to as the Rwandophones, is one of struggle, perseverance, and a yearning for justice.

The Rwandophone community has been marginalised and oppressed for years. Despite speaking the same language as Rwandans, they are not accepted as citizens of DR Congo, where they have lived even before the colonial era.

The borders of Africa were drawn arbitrarily by Europeans, separating families and communities. North and South Kivu, regions where many Rwandophones reside, fell into DR Congo territory when the borders were drawn. Yet, the government of Congo has never fully recognized them as citizens or treated them with the same respect as other Congolese people.

Instead, they are often discriminated against and targeted by rebel groups, most of which are supported by the Congolese government itself. Among the rebel groups that have been torturing the Rwandophone people are the FDLR, which was founded by people who committed the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda and fled to DR Congo. The FDLR has posed a significant threat to Rwanda's security, carrying out attacks and killings on Rwandan soil multiple times over the past 30 years.

Seruka's family has faced the harsh realities of this conflict. Many of his relatives have been killed, while others continue to endure mistreatment. Some have sought refuge in neighboring countries like Rwanda and Uganda, while others have been relocated to Canada through the UNHCR's refugee programmes. Seruka himself grew up in a refugee camp in Rwanda, where he completed both his primary and secondary education.

When he finished secondary school, I had the privilege of enrolling him in my mentorship programme. I was amazed by his character and his unshakable belief in the unity and development of Africa. It was as though his spirit had been shaped by the teachings of African icons like Kwame Nkrumah and Thomas Sankara. His commitment to the ideals of Pan-Africanism is clear, and I have no doubt that he is destined for great things.

I introduced Seruka to one of the powerful countries' ambassadors in Rwanda in the hopes of securing an opportunity for him to continue his studies abroad. However, as we were working on that, Seruka's opportunity to go to Canada came through. Today, Seruka is studying law, and I am excited for the day he will return to Africa as one of the continent's most passionate advocates for justice and human rights.

His story is not unique. It mirrors the lives of many Rwandans, and even some of our leaders who have experienced adversity and displacement. This is one of the reasons why Rwandans understand the plight of the Rwandophone people in DR Congo. Many have been asking why Rwandans seem to sympathize with the M23 rebel group and support the recognition of the rights of the Rwandophone people in Congo. To those who question our support, I say this: Rwandans understand division, discrimination, and the dangers of bad leadership.

Our tragic history, particularly the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi, taught us the consequences of a divided society. Before the Genocide and its precedents, Rwandans were one people. However, the colonial powers used tactics of division to separate us, creating ethnic distinctions that led to the violence and destruction of our society in 1994. The international community, including powerful Western nations like Belgium and France, failed to intervene during our darkest moment, leaving us to fend for ourselves.

It is because of this history that we, Rwandans, understand the importance of unity. We understand the pain of those who suffer from the same forms of oppression and exclusion. Rwanda's journey of rebuilding and development over the past 30 years has been an example of what can be achieved when a country chooses to put its people first.

Rwandans have lived in refugee camps, faced numerous challenges in foreign lands, and experienced discrimination. We know the heartache of being treated as outsiders in our own countries, and we empathize with those who find themselves in similar situations. That is why Rwandans, despite having faced our own hardships, are often at the forefront of advocating for those who suffer in other parts of Africa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Congo-Kinshasa Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Rwandan experience of suffering, division, and eventual healing has positioned us to understand the struggles of others. It is no coincidence that we sympathize with the Rwandophone community in Congo. We understand what they are going through because we, too, have been through it.

It is because we have walked the same difficult path. We understand the pain of being excluded, oppressed, and forgotten by your government. We know what it means to be abandoned by the international community in times of need. This is why we stand with the Rwandophone people and support their struggle for justice.

At the end of the day, this is not just about borders or nationalities. It is about human rights, dignity, and the shared responsibility of African countries to stand in solidarity with one another. We Rwandans have learned that our strength lies in our unity.

We must continue to support those who are fighting for their rights, because their struggle is our struggle. Together, we can build a continent where every African, no matter where they are, can live in peace and prosper with dignity.