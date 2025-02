President Abdel Fattah El Sisi greeted the Egyptian Muslim community abroad on the occasion of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

In a greeting cable carried by the Egyptian embassies and consulates to members of the Egyptian community, President Sisi said: "It's a great pleasure to send you my sincere wishes on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan."

President Sisi also wished Egypt and the Egyptians more stability, progress and prosperity. MENA