Malawi: Chakwera Presides Over Prison Recruits' Pass-Out Ceremony

28 February 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

His Excellency the President of the Republic of Malawi, Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, presided over the 14th Intake Prison Recruits' Pass-Out Ceremony at the Prison Staff Training School in Mapanga, Blantyre.

A total of 995 recruits graduated from the training program, including 410 women and 585 men.

Accompanied by the First Lady, Madame Monica Chakwera, the President was received by Honourable Ezekiel Peter Ching'oma, Minister of Homeland Security; His Excellency Paulo Chachine, Minister of Interior for Mozambique; Dr. Steven Kayuni, Secretary for Homeland Security; and senior officials from the Malawi Prisons Service upon arrival.

Following a formal inspection of the pavilions and a briefing session inside the Commandant's Office, President Chakwera proceeded to the Saluting Dais, where he received the Presidential Salute before inspecting the parade.

The event featured a range of activities, including a silent drill performance by recruits, a slow and quick-time march-past, and a Presidential Salute.

During the ceremony, the President presented certificates to the ten best-performing recruits and awarded medals for Distinguished Service, Meritorious Service, and Long Service and Good Conduct.

Speeches were delivered by Commissioner General Masauko Ng'ombeyagwada Wiscot and Minister Ching'oma before the President delivered his official address.

Entertainment activities included a baton stick handling drill, a Taekwondo demonstration, cultural displays by the Blantyre Prison Cultural Troupe, music from the Prison Brass Band, and choral performances by the Malawi Prisons Service Officers' Spouses and the Recruits Mega Choir.

