Alpha Media Holdings (AMH ) journalist Blessed Mhlanga has been denied bail.

Mhlanga was arrested on Monday on allegations of transmission of information that incites violence or causes damage to property.

Charges against him emanated from interviews he allegedly had with Blessed Geza, a war veteran and a staunch opponent of the Mnangagwa 2030 agenda.

Geza is currently being sought by the police to answer to incitement, undermining the authority of the President and theft charges.

In denying him bail, Harare Magistrate Farai Gwatima agreed with the state that Mhlanga was likely to interfere with witnesses.

"What clearly emerges is that a disseminated message will incite violence. Any interpretation to the contrary is incorrect. Accordingly, the release of the accused will put the nation in unrest and undermine peace and security. In the circumstances, it is the court's finding that the state has managed to give compelling reasons justifying the continued detention of the accused person. Accordingly, bail is denied.

"What is an issue is not that applicant gathered and disseminated information. It is that information which he gathered which was intended to incite public violence," the magistrate said.

"The admission to bail has been elevated to a constitutional right. But our Constitution is not novel. The onus is on the court to determine the bail.

"An arrested person is entitled to be released unconditionally, it is only when there are compelling reasons an accused can be denied bail.

"The court will need to weigh the reasons for granting and denying bail and weigh. In exercising this discretion, the court should put in balance the interests of the accused person and also not put administration in danger."

He said, "It is a delicate discretion."

Gwatima added that the likelihood that an accused will abscond or interfere with investigations should be strongly supported.

"Turning to the present application, it is my considered view that grounds 3, 4, and 5...his position at work, if granted bail, he is likely to interfere. Of critical importance, some of the witnesses have not been retired hence, his release will jeopardise investigations."