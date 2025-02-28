South Africa: Warrant Officer Nabbed for Firearms, Ammunition

A police officer arrested for the alleged illegal possession of two firearms and ammunition, is expected to appear in the Odendaalsrus Magistrates Court today, said the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (HAWKS).

According to the Hawks in the Free State, in January this year, Welkom-based Hawks detectives received information about a man who kept unpermitted firearms at his house. The said house was observed and confirmed as belonging to the 53-year-old suspect.

"After obtaining a search and seizure warrant, a multi-faceted team of the Hawks, Tactical Response Team (TRT), SAPS detectives, and Local Criminal Record Center (LCRC) was assembled. They descended on the house early hours of 27 February," said the Hawks on Friday.

Free State Head of the Hawks, Major General Mokgadi Bokaba, has praised members involved in the operation for their swiftness.

"No one is above the law. This arrest is evidence of our commitment to rooting out criminality, even within our ranks," she said.

Investigation to ascertain the involvement of these firearms in other crimes is underway.