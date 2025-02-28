Africa: Fearless Journalist's Unfiltered Lens, Commitment to Truth Honoured

press release

TAEF is proud to announce Sudanese journalist Durra Mohammed Gambo as the 2025 Laureate of the Service to Journalism Award.

The announcement was made at the Africa Media Festival, hosted by Baraza Media Lab in Nairobi, in recognition of her unwavering commitment to press freedom, truth, and democracy.

Durra Mohammed Gambo is the second recipient of this prestigious award, following the esteemed Mathatha Tsedu, and she stands as a beacon of courage, resilience and integrity in journalism.

For over two decades, she has fearlessly reported on some of Sudan’s most defining moments, from the South Sudan referendum to civil unrest, exposing human rights violations and giving voice to those silenced by oppression

A founding member of the Sudanese Journalists Network and a pioneer of Al Ahdath newspaper, Durra has played a critical role in independent journalism in Sudan. Her work with international outlets such as Al Jazeera, BBC, and Sudan Bukra TV has provided the world with an unfiltered lens into the realities of war, displacement, and the struggle for democracy.

Her commitment to the truth has come at a significant personal cost.

As Sudan descended into war, she found herself trapped in a conflict that sought to control the media narrative. Threatened by both warring factions, she refused to compromise her journalistic integrity.

In her own words: ‘There is a direct threat to journalists from both armies. There are bombs everywhere. There are no safe ways for civilians to leave the city of Khartoum.’

Despite the grave dangers she faces, Durra continues to fight for press freedom, embodying the very essence of journalism – truth in the face of fear, resilience in the face of repression, and an unshakeable belief that information is the cornerstone of freedom.

Churchill Otieno, President of TAEF, praised Durra’s exceptional contribution to journalism, stating:

‘Durra Mohammed Gambo’s bravery is a testament to the power of journalism in holding power to account. She reminds us all why press freedom must be protected, why truth must always be defended, and why the voices of those in conflict must never be silenced

‘We are honored to recognise her work with this award.’

As the 2025 Service to Journalism Award laureate, Durra joins a distinguished legacy of journalists who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to ethical reporting and press freedom in Africa.

TAEF remains committed to defending and celebrating fearless journalism across the continent.

TAEF is the continent’s premier editors’ guild that represents senior journalists, whose primary responsibility is to defend media freedom, champion journalistic excellence, and be a leading voice for media advocacy. It unites five regional editors’ forums and dozens of national associations