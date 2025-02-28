Rwanda Presses EU Envoy On Security Threats and Regional Stability

Rwanda also took issue with what it described as "domestic EU politics and vested interests" shaping European foreign policy decisions in the region.

Rwanda has expressed deep concerns over the ongoing security crisis in eastern DR Congo, telling the visiting European Union (EU) Special Envoy for the Great Lakes region, Ambassador Johan Borgstam, that regional stability is at risk due to the presence of hostile forces near its borders.

During a meeting in Kigali, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Gen (Rtd) James Kabarebe told Borgstam that Rwanda faces an existential threat from a coalition of armed groups operating in eastern DR Congo, including the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), Burundian troops, Wazalendo ethnic militias, and European mercenaries.

Kabarebe, who was this week sanctioned by the US government for his alleged role in the DR Congo conflict, warned that these forces pose a direct security risk and must be neutralised.

"Our sovereignty has been violated more than 20 times since 2018. Rwanda cannot sit back while these threats persist, and our defensive measures will remain in place until they are fully addressed," Kabarebe said.

He dismissed comparisons between the conflict in eastern DR Congo and the war in Ukraine as politically motivated distractions, arguing that such narratives divert attention from the real issues at hand.

Kabarebe accused the Congolese government of failing to manage internal insecurity, citing the presence of over 200 armed groups, systematic persecution of Congolese Tutsi communities, and the continued activity of the FDLR, a UN and US-sanctioned militia linked to the perpetrators of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

"The EU is well aware of the historical context of this insecurity. Some actors bear direct responsibility and should take their fair share of the blame," Kabarebe stated.

Rwanda also took issue with what it described as "domestic EU politics and vested interests" shaping European foreign policy decisions in the region.

According to the Rwandan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, punitive measures imposed on Rwanda do little to resolve the crisis and instead undermine African-led peace initiatives.

"The DR Congo cannot continue misleading the international community by calling for sanctions against Rwanda as a way to mask its governance failures, rampant corruption, and grave human rights abuses," the ministry said in a statement.

Rwanda reaffirmed its demand for security guarantees, including the withdrawal of all foreign forces near its borders and a comprehensive resolution to the M23 conflict.

It called on the EU to take a more constructive approach, urging its member states to support peace efforts rather than entangling regional security matters in geopolitical interests.

"We encourage the EU to engage positively in stabilising the region and avoid mixing politics with security matters," the ministry added.

Ambassador Borgstam, who is on a working visit to Kigali, has not publicly responded to Rwanda's demands.

However, EU officials have previously stated their commitment to supporting regional stability through dialogue and diplomatic engagements with all concerned parties.

Meanwhile, as tensions persist, international focus continues to widen. This week, the International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan visited DR Congo to reinforce the commitment to investigate alleged crimes in the region.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, also met with DR Congo officials in Kinshasa to reaffirm the UN's support for Resolution 2773, which aims to address the ongoing security challenges.

Rwanda's foreign minister, Olivier Nduhungirehe, dismissed the notion of fearing diplomatic isolation or sanctions, asserting that the country would not allow history to repeat itself due to the ongoing support for genocidal forces like the FDLR.

"What we fear is abandoning our country and our people to defenselessness," Nduhungirehe stated, underlining Rwanda's unwavering commitment to protecting its sovereignty and security.