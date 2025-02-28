Namibia: Cabinet Approves Universal Health Cover Policy

28 February 2025
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The cabinet has approved a universal health cover policy to ensure all citizens can access healthcare services without financial hardship, an official said this week.

Speaking at a media conference to announce the second set of cabinet decisions for 2025, the Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Emma Theofelus said the policy will help ensure healthcare access for all Namibians at all times and in all parts of the country.

"Cabinet has directed an inter-ministerial committee, led by the Ministry of Works and Transport assisted by the Ministry of Health and Social Services, the Ministry of Finance and Public Enterprises, and the National Planning Commission, to develop implementation and funding mechanisms," Theofelus said.

The country has been working on universal health cover in line with its Vision 2030 development plan and the Sustainable Development Goals.

About 3 million people receive free healthcare at public hospitals and clinics, but challenges remain in expanding access, particularly in rural areas.

The government has previously explored strategies such as a national health insurance scheme to improve service delivery and financial sustainability.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.