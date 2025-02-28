Namibia: Cabinet Approves Universal Health Cover Policy

The cabinet has approved a universal health cover policy to ensure all citizens can access healthcare services without financial hardship, an official said this week.

Speaking at a media conference to announce the second set of cabinet decisions for 2025, the Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Emma Theofelus said the policy will help ensure healthcare access for all Namibians at all times and in all parts of the country.

"Cabinet has directed an inter-ministerial committee, led by the Ministry of Works and Transport assisted by the Ministry of Health and Social Services, the Ministry of Finance and Public Enterprises, and the National Planning Commission, to develop implementation and funding mechanisms," Theofelus said.

The country has been working on universal health cover in line with its Vision 2030 development plan and the Sustainable Development Goals.

About 3 million people receive free healthcare at public hospitals and clinics, but challenges remain in expanding access, particularly in rural areas.

The government has previously explored strategies such as a national health insurance scheme to improve service delivery and financial sustainability.