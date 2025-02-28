South Africa: Mixed Reactions to Affordable Housing Development On Mowbray Golf Course

Some Cape Town residents want the golf course to remain as it is

The City of Cape Town has proposed the redevelopment of a 66-hectare piece of land currently used by the King David Mowbray Golf Course and Clyde Pinelands Association Football Club.

Housing activists welcomed the proposal but many residents at a public meeting on Wednesday expressed concerns.

The City has said the planning process is still in its early stages and that the recreational use of the land will be balanced with the need for affordable housing near the inner city.

Cape Town residents attending a public meeting on Wednesday expressed concerns over a proposed mixed-use affordable housing development on City-owned land currently used by the King David Mowbray Golf Course and Clyde Pinelands Association Football Club.

Last year the City of Cape Town announced it would release the 65.8-hectare piece of land, valued at R171-million. Housing activists have for years advocated for affordable housing to be developed on public land. Ndifuna Ukwazi has highlighted how public land in Cape Town is leased to golf courses and bowling greens for nominal annual rentals of about R1,000. A two-year cancellation clause was introduced to the golf course's lease last year.

More than a hundred people attended Wednesday's meeting. Some said they supported the redevelopment, but the majority raised concerns.

An information pack circulated by the City of Cape Town explains that the proposed development would create jobs, deliver affordable housing, and provide accessible public spaces. The City said the existing recreational functions of the land will be balanced with the pressing need for sustainable urban development.

The site, located just north of the N2 in Pinelands, offers prime access to employment hubs and residential areas.

The deadline for this first phase of public comment is 31 March.

Housing backlog

Town Planner Anine Trümpelmann has been appointed to assist the City with the project. She said at Wednesday's meeting that the city's population was growing, with some estimates saying it has surpassed 5-million people.

"There are more than 360,000 households on the City's housing backlog and that is growing annually," Trümpelmann said.

She added that there was a significant housing demand across all tiers, whether it be "open market, affordable or social housing." Social housing is state-subsidised housing aimed at households earning between R1,850 and R22,000 a month. Rental amounts for social housing units are capped at R6,475 a month.

"This is an area very well served by economic opportunities and social services. This is where it has the potential to give more people access to the wealth of facilities that are already established in this area."

Buhle Booi, head of political organising at Ndifuna Ukwazi, said the organisation welcomed the development given the urgent need for housing.

"We have our people working in your areas, so it's okay to work in your area and not okay to stay next to you?" said Kashiefa Achmat, chairperson of the Housing Assembly.

"We want this development to benefit all our communities because you need to look at the poor who are really suffering. They need to move closer to the opportunities," she said.

Environmental Impact

An environmental impact assessment still has to be conducted. "We are currently doing a tree survey to understand not only the position of the trees but also the species, whether they are healthy and worthwhile retaining," said Trümpelmann.

She added that part of the site fell below the floodline where it was difficult to develop. "This will create an opportunity for a significant green space," she added.

"Golf tourism" and recreation

Jessica White, a member of the Pinelands Residents Association, told the meeting that they understood there was a need for housing but that it had to be balanced with the recreational use of the land.

"I think the bitter pill to swallow is that we're driving past this beautiful green line which is utilized daily and every hour of the day. Why mess with that? I think that's where people's concerns are coming from," White said.

The golf course had about nine years left on its lease. Mike Flax, chairperson of the golf club, said at the meeting that the proposed redevelopment "threatens a historical and a cultural landmark".

He added that the golf club receives over 20,000 visitors a year. "Most of these are foreigners who come back and spend a lot of money in our city (and) create a lot of jobs," he said, adding that "golf tourism" was an important part of the Western Cape economy.

Flax said it was a vibrant club with over 15,000 members and 100 staff members who have "100 families that they support."

"This kind of asset is totally irreplaceable. Any city in the world would give their teeth for this kind of asset," added Flax.

The land earmarked for development includes a portion used by the Clyde Pinelands Association Football Club. Viren Jagarnath, chairperson of Pinelands Football Club, said they were concerned their club would be affected. He said it was a fully "functional sports field" that catered for "a large portion of the population". He added that there was already a lack of sports fields. "Why would (the City) even consider this?" he asked.

There were also concerns that the development would put pressure on schools. "Schools in Pinelands are over-subscribed. We are completely overwhelmed ... we are sinking," said Brendan Carroll, a headmaster of a local school.

Development could take years

Subcouncil chairperson Matthew Kempthorne said that "this was just the beginning" of a very long process which could take more than ten years.

"The site represents one of the most valuable publicly owned landholdings in the City, and it is essential to determine the best possible use for it through a structured, transparent, and consultative process," he said.

Mayco Member for Economic Growth James Vos said in a statement after the meeting that the process is still in its early stages and that several studies are being conducted to inform the concept for the site.

'We appreciate the valuable feedback received thus far, including during Wednesday night's engagement. The City remains committed to an open and consultative process and encourages all stakeholders to contribute their insights. This meeting was the first of more engagements that will take place over the lifetime of this proposal," Vos said.