Ethiopia: Bridging Divides - Dual Reality of Progress, Setback in Ethiopia's Somali Region

opinion

Addis Abeba — The Somali Regional State, located in the eastern part of Ethiopia, is one of the country's twelve regions. It shares borders with Somalia to the east, Djibouti to the north, and the Oromia and Afar regions to the west. The population is predominantly Somali, with a pastoralist lifestyle centered around livestock, primarily camels, cattle, sheep, and goats, which serve as the main source of livelihood. The region has faced decades of economic and security challenges stemming from issues related to self-determination, resource-sharing, and ethnic tensions. However, over the past decade, this vast territory, along with its capital, Jigjiga, has undergone significant economic and security transformation.

During my recent two-month visit to Jigjiga and the broader Somali region of Ethiopia, I was motivated by a desire to witness firsthand the development and challenges that have shaped the region over the past decade. My journey was not just an exploration of infrastructures but also a witness to the realities faced by the local population amid rising costs of living and persistent humanitarian issues. What I found was a complex tapestry of progress intertwined with persistent setbacks that tells a broader story about Ethiopia's narrative for development.

This dichotomy is emblematic of broader national trends, where regions rich in potential grapple with challenges that hinder progress. As the country navigates its complex socio-political landscape, the Somali region's experience offers critical insights into the multifaceted nature of development in Ethiopia--a nation rich in history yet burdened by economic and governance hurdles. With a mix of promise and peril, the Somali region's story is one of resilience, struggle, and the urgent need for strategic intervention.

A Decade of Change

The last ten years have seen significant shifts in Ethiopia's political, security, and economic landscape. Following the ascent of Abiy Ahmed to the premiership in 2018, the Ethiopian government embarked on ambitious reforms intended to stimulate economic growth and enhance governance. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) noted that "Ethiopia's economy has shown resilience, but it remains vulnerable to external shocks and internal strife." This vulnerability is particularly pronounced in the Somali region, where local governance, infrastructure, and socio-economic conditions reveal a stark contrast to the national narrative of progress.

As I traversed the region, it became clear that while significant infrastructure projects have been initiated, the realities on the ground often tell a different story. The IMF notes that "infrastructure development is vital for economic growth," and indeed, the region has seen the construction of new roads connecting cities that previously had no road access, such as the roads from Dhagaxle through Dhagax-madaw, Garbo, and Ceel-weyne, ultimately linking to the main road from Jijiga to Gode at Danan. Similarly, another major road extends from Babile through Fik, Hamaro, and East-Imey. However, these roads and other infrastructure developments over the past decade represent only a small fraction of the broader landscape of needs in the region.

The Somali region, once a bustling hub for trade and culture, has faced its share of challenges. According to the World Bank, "The Somali region accounts for over 30% of Ethiopia's livestock production, yet it suffers from some of the highest poverty rates in the country." This paradox of abundance amid scarcity raises pertinent questions about governance, resource management, and the impact of conflict on development. The region's economic potential remains largely untapped, largely due to systemic inefficiencies and socio-political instability.

Economic Opportunities and Challenges

The Ethiopian government, particularly the Somali region, has prioritized infrastructure development, viewing it as a catalyst for economic growth. Despite the challenges, Jigjiga city has seen a substantial investment in infrastructure over the last decade.

The construction of roads, schools, water wells, and health facilities has improved accessibility and service delivery. However, these advancements have not been uniformly beneficial. For instance, while new schools and hospitals have sprung up, many are under-equipped and unable to serve the communities they were designed to help.

A 2021 report from the World Bank states that "inadequate infrastructure limits access to essential services," and my observations of large buildings standing empty or operating below capacity corroborate this. Similarly, the acute water shortage, despite numerous wells and reservoirs being constructed, exemplifies the setbacks. The majority of residents still rely on water deliveries by tanker, a situation exacerbated by poor management and the impacts of climate change.

The economic landscape in the Somali region is equally troubling. Unemployment rates, particularly among youth, are alarmingly high. The region continues to struggle with limited access to free markets, which significantly impacts livelihoods. The lack of public-private partnership initiatives, such as entrepreneurship and self-employment opportunities, has left many young people disillusioned, fostering a singular focus on securing government jobs.

A 2022 report by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) highlighted that "youth unemployment in the region remains alarmingly high, accounting for nearly 50% of the youth population." This demographic challenge, compounded by a lack of vocational training and employment opportunities, poses risks for stability and growth. Young people in Jigjiga often find themselves caught in a cycle of poverty, which can lead to frustration and unrest. This situation calls for targeted policies that address the skills gap and create job opportunities.

The agricultural sector, a cornerstone of the Somali region's economy, is also under pressure. Frequent droughts and floods exacerbated by climate change disrupted food production, resulting in food insecurity and foreign aid dependency. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) warns that "sustained investment in climate-resilient agricultural practices is crucial to mitigate the impacts of these environmental challenges."

I observed a promising agricultural initiative aimed at cultivating rice on a large scale, which seeks to reduce reliance on imports and empower local communities. However, this effort is hindered by restrictive import policies that limit access to essential farming equipment and seeds. Although the region is strategically located as Ethiopia's gateway to the ports of Djibouti and Somalia, it remains isolated by bureaucratic barriers.

The UNDP emphasizes that "unlocking economic potential requires not only investment but also policy reforms," a sentiment echoed in my conversations with local farmers. The potential for improvement exists, yet it requires concerted efforts from both local and federal governments to create sustainable agricultural practices that can withstand climatic fluctuations.

Governance and Social Dynamics

Governance remains a contentious issue in the Somali region. The interplay of local politics, clan dynamics, and national policies shapes the socio-political landscape. The Ethiopian government's attempts to decentralize power have met with mixed results, as local administrations often struggle with capacity and resources. A report by the African Development Bank noted that "effective governance and accountability mechanisms are essential to ensure that development initiatives meet the needs of the local population."

Furthermore, clan affiliations significantly influence political and economic interactions in the Somali region. The predominance of clan-based politics often complicates governance, as loyalty to clan leaders can overshadow national interests. This fragmentation can lead to instability and hinder development initiatives. Moreover, inter-clan conflicts have historically disrupted peace, leading to a cycle of violence that stifles economic growth. Addressing these governance issues requires a multifaceted approach that emphasizes inclusive governance, community engagement, and conflict resolution strategies.

In addition to economic and governance challenges, humanitarian issues have persisted in the Somali region. The region has been a focal point for humanitarian crises, driven by recurring droughts, food insecurity, and displacement. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that "millions in the Somali region depend on humanitarian assistance to meet their basic needs." The continuous cycle of crisis undermines development efforts and exacerbates poverty.

Humanitarian responses must be integrated with long-term development strategies. Investing in resilience-building measures--such as water management systems, sustainable agricultural practices, and social safety nets--can mitigate the impacts of future crises. Collaborative efforts between the government, NGOs, and international organizations are essential to create a sustainable framework for addressing the region's humanitarian needs.

As Ethiopia grapples with its development trajectory, the Somali region's experience serves as a microcosm of the nation's broader challenges. The need for inclusive governance, sustainable economic practices, and social cohesion is paramount. As articulated by the UNDP, "There is no development without peace, and no peace without development.".

The last decade has been a testament to both the resilience and fragility of development in Ethiopia's Somali region. With significant challenges ahead, the road to sustainable growth requires a collaborative effort among government, civil society, and international partners.

As Ethiopia stands at a crossroads, the lessons learned from the Somali region can inform a pathway toward a more equitable and prosperous future that hinges on the ability of its leaders to bridge divides and harness the region's potential.

The question remains: will Ethiopia seize this moment to foster unity and development, or will it succumb to the forces of division and stagnation? The answer lies in the actions taken today. AS

Mukhtar Kariye is a financial planning analyst at the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (MN DEED). He can be reached at [email protected]