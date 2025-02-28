Zimbabwe: Kadoma Creative Finds Lifeline in Recycling

Mr Petros Pahuwa of Kadoma, who lives with a disability, has found a lifeline in recycling.

He transforms plastic, metal, wood and paper waste into unique artworks, initially for enjoyment, but now with a business mindset, thanks to encouragement from the Environmental Management Agency (EMA).

Despite his challenges, Mr Pahuwa graduated with multiple degrees, including in Monitoring and Evaluation.

He is designing and developing a robot, showcasing his engineering skills.

Recently, he participated in the 2024 United Nations International Day of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) celebrations at Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT).

There, he exhibited a range of toy designs, including helicopters, front-end loaders, and tractors, sharing his vision of improving his family's life through art.

"I use waste materials in my work, including scrap metal, wire, plastics and papers. While I have been doing this for a long, it was only recently when officials from EMA encouraged me to look into the business perspective of the whole model," said Mr Pahuwa who was affected by polio on both legs.

He walks with the aid of crutches and his wife, Nyaradzai Zunde Pahuwa, assists him in collecting the waste materials.

"This is my second expo where I am exhibiting my works. Although the market is still low, I am grateful that a few people support my business. I have also been helping schoolchildren with projects where they are expected to work on various designs," he added. Mr Pahuwa intends to engage and teach children in his community as a way of fighting drug abuse and early childhood marriages.

"I also hope to help children in my community by imparting these skills. We can help fight drug and substance abuse using art. I might have the talent and experience that some of these kids are so passionate about. I am here to help them while at the same time, we will be fighting drug and substance abuse in our societies," he added.

As his trade is growing so are his challenges.

"The main challenge that I am now facing is that the off-cut materials including those of roofing sheets that I use to build toys are now being sold to me. With my physical challenge, it is difficult to scrounge for these materials at the same pace that is done by the able-bodied. I am grateful that sometimes, my wife comes to my rescue."

Mrs Pahuwa who has been supportive of his husband's work encouraged spouses and parents of those with disabilities to give them full support.

"Let's support them fully. If your spouse, your child or relative lives with a disability but has a talent and requires your assistance, be supportive. My husband can't move from one place to another in search of the materials he uses in toy making, I have made it a point that I support him fully," she said.

Like any other start-up, Mr Pahuwa is currently operating from home where there is limited traffic of possible buyers.

"If I could get a place to operate from, which is also central, I will be able to sell my products without any hustles. If our Government could arrange something along those, we will be grateful," he added.

Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa said the Government was committed to providing enabling environments for people living with disabilities.

"Our Government is committed to creating an enabling environment where MSMEs can thrive. We recognise that by empowering MSMEs, we are amplifying their power to accelerate the achievement of the country's Vision 2030 and SDGs.

"It is important to note that MSMEs possess a valuable asset, their resilience. Their agility, ability to adapt quickly and deep connection with local markets allows them to weather storms. This resilience becomes critical in times of challenges, ensuring continued economic activity and job creation for disadvantaged groups such as youth, women and persons living with disabilities," she said.

Around the world MSMEs account for 90 percent of business, employing 60 to 70 percent of the global workforce and contributing approximately 50 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), it is in this sector you find people like Mr Pahuwa, who seek to reach the stars through innovations, even from waste.