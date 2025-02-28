Zimbabwe: Police Bust Fraud Syndicate

Police have arrested three suspected fraudsters who allegedly hired cars and manufactured fake national identity documents and vehicle registration books to use as collateral for loans that were never repaid.

Investigations have revealed that the fourth suspect, only known as Cosy who is still at large, was the one who manufactured fake registration books in the name of the suspects.

The gang would then use hired vehicles as collateral to secure loans at financial institutions.

They are believed to have defrauded three financial institutions of amounts ranging between US$6 000 and US$7 000 after hiring three Toyota Axios from different car rentals in the city.

Their luck ran out on February 19 when they hired a Toyota Fortuner before they manufactured fake national identity cards and the car's registration book that was in the name of one of the suspects.

It is alleged that they approached a financial institution on the same day that became suspicious before conducting inquiries, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

CID spokesperson Detective Inspector Rachel Muteweri said following their arrest, police recovered several articles for criminal use including an Acer laptop, an HP desktop, a commissioner of oaths stamp, blank plastic national identity card size material and other incriminating documents.

Police arrested three of the wanted gang members in Harare: Tichaenzana Aloius Muteerwa (33) of 8231, 108 Crescent Glen View 8, Rashid Percy Muchena (38) of 7261 Retreat, Waterfalls, and John Tevere of 1714 Glen View 7, for fraud.

"During the period extending from mid-December last year to 20 February this year the suspects connived and hatched a plan to defraud car rental companies and financial institutions," she said.

The gang produced fake national identity documents in the name of Muteerwa and motor vehicle registration books.