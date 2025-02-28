Zimbabwe: Nujoma 'Strongly Supported Zim's Land Reform Programme'

Founding Namibian president, Dr Sam Nujoma, strongly supported Zimbabwe during its Land Reform Programme, standing firm against neo-colonial influences and international pressure, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Dr Nujoma passed on early this month, leaving behind a legacy of leadership in the fight for independence in Namibia and Southern Africa, and his burial is scheduled for Saturday at the National Heroes Acre in the capital Windhoek.

Dr Nujoma served as Namibia's first president after independence between 1990 and 2005.

In a speech read on his behalf by Deputy Foreign Affairs and International Trade Sheillah Chikomo during a memorial service in Harare yesterday, Foreign Affairs Minister, Professor Amon Murwira said Dr Nujoma showed unwavering solidarity during Zimbabwe's period of isolation.

Prof Murwira said Dr Nujoma defended Zimbabwe's right to reclaim its land and pushed against external efforts to derail the programme.

"Zimbabwe was always close to his heart, understandably given our shared historical experiences and in particular, our common struggles," said Prof Murwira.

"At the height of Zimbabwe's isolation following the country's successful Land Reform Programme, our father, Dr Nujoma, boldly stood out in support of the programme.

"While we had achieved our goal of independence, he remained alive to neo-colonial influences and aggression which stood in the way for Africa's redemption from servitude."

Prof Murwira said beyond his vocal support, Dr Nujoma used his diplomatic influence to rally for Zimbabwe to receive support across SADC, the African Union (AU) and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

He said Dr Nujoma's leadership played a crucial role in shaping the global stance on land redistribution and economic empowerment in post-colonial Africa.

"Although he left active politics in 2005, he remained an advisor to all of us," he added.

"On November 24, 2017, Dr Nujoma, along with Zambia's late founding father, Kenneth Kaunda, led the cast of former Heads of State and other dignitaries who attended His Excellency President Mnangagwa's inauguration ceremony."

Speaking at the same occasion Zanu PF Secretary Information and Publicity Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa described Dr Nujoma as an African revolutionary, a giant of African Pan-Africanism and a remarkable patriot of Namibia.

"This is a very solemn occasion where we are honouring a revered African revolutionary, Pan-Africanist, a remarkable patriot of Namibia and also an outstanding regional statesman who over six decades helped shape the course of African liberation," said Amb Mutsvangwa.

Namibian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Nicklaas Kandjii described Dr Nujoma's legacy as a liberator stretching across the slopes and savannahs of Southern Africa and ultimately encompassing the world.

His steadfast, dedication, to the liberation of the Namibian people from the shackles of colonialism and apartheid resonates not only in our nation but showcases the ethos of the African renaissance and reclamation of black political power," said Amb Kandjii.

The memorial service which was hosted by the Institute of African Knowledge at the Heritage Village was attended by diplomats as well as Namibian citizens based in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe and Namibia share strong historical ties, dating back to the liberation struggles of both nations.