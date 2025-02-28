Zimbabwe: Man Accused of Raping 3 Juveniles

27 February 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Yeukai Karengezeka, Court Correspondent

A 63-year-old Harare man, Lengton Matereke, has been charged on three counts of rape or attempted rape, involving minor girls who had visited his home separately.

Appearing before Harare Magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa, Matereke was remanded in custody to March 13 and told only the High Court could grant bail.

The allegations span incidents dating back to 2020, with all complainants being underage girls. It is alleged that Matereke lured the victims into his one-roomed home in Epworth, where the offences are said to have occurred.

In the first incident, the State alleges that the girl, now 16 years old, was raped by Matereke when she was just 12.

The second girl, who is also now 16, alleges that she was sexually assaulted by Matereke on January 21 this year.

The third complainant, aged 14, alleges that she was raped by Matereke in January this year while at his house with her aunt.

In the aftermath, the other two girls also disclosed their experiences of rape by Matereke to this girl's mother. Following these revelations, authorities arrested Matereke, and the matter is now before the courts, with investigations still ongoing.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.