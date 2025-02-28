Zimbabwe: Prosecutor Acquitted of Freeing Bail Suspects

Prosecutor Mr Tapiwa Kasema, who had been thrust into the eye of a legal storm after allegedly consenting to bail for four notorious armed robbers, including the infamous Musa Taj Abdul, has been acquitted by Harare regional magistrate Taurai Manuwere of compromising judicial integrity.

The State had accused Mr Kasema of compromising judicial integrity by unlawfully facilitating the release on bail of the suspects, but magistrate Manuwere found that the prosecution failed to substantiate its claims, highlighting the absence of any evidence to prove illicit financial transactions or bribery.

The allegations, stemmed from events beginning in 2020, when Musa Taj Abdul, Tapiwa Rudolf, Godfrey Mupanhanga, and their accomplices were apprehended in Beitbridge. The group were linked to numerous cases of armed robbery.

They were brought before the courts facing a staggering 53 counts of armed robbery, where bail was unequivocally denied, and they were remanded into custody. However, the narrative took a controversial turn in December that year when Abdul, described by some as the country's most notorious armed robber, made a fresh bid for bail.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) assigned Mr Kasema, along with two other officers, to oppose the application. Yet, on December 8 2020, Mr Kasema purportedly consented to bail being granted, allegedly bypassing established legal procedure.

The alleged breach came to light three days later when the police CID Homicide Division raised alarm over the High Court's decision to release the applicants on bail.

Subsequent investigations pointed to Kasema as having unlawfully consented to their release.

A report was swiftly filed with the police, culminating in Mr Kasema's dramatic arrest and prosecution.

But as the trial unfolded, the State's case crumbled under scrutiny.

Magistrate Manuwere underscored that the prosecution failed to present evidence linking Mr Kasema to any monetary inducements or irregular transactions.