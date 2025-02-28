Zimbabwe: Zim, Japan to Strengthen Relations

Zimbabwe and Japan have reaffirmed their strong diplomatic and economic relations with both nations committing to deeper cooperation in trade, infrastructure, agriculture and education.

Speaking at the Japan National Day celebrations in Harare, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Deputy Minister Sheillah Chikomo said Japan has been making major contributions to Zimbabwe's development.

Japanese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Shinichi Yamanaka expressed optimism about expanding economic ties between the two countries.

Dep Minister Chikomo applauded Japan's continued support in infrastructure development, particularly in road rehabilitation projects.

"We acknowledge the cooperation in implementing infrastructure development projects, including the rehabilitation of our highways such as the Hellgate section in Makuti," she said.

Amb Yamanaka announced the launch of Phase 2 of the North-South Corridor Road rehabilitation project between Makuti and Chirundu, a key trade route that connects Zimbabwe to regional markets.

In the agriculture sector, Japan has played a pivotal role in supporting Zimbabwe's smallholder irrigation projects.

Dep Minister Chikomo praised the Smallholder Horticulture Empowerment Promotion (SHEP) Market-Oriented Agriculture initiative, which facilitated Zimbabwe's first-ever sesame seed exports to Japan.

"This milestone was made possible through the collaboration of our two governments," she said.

"We are confident that this project will continue to support rural communities and contribute to President Mnangagwa's Rural Development Programme."

Amb Yamanaka said there was a steady growth of trade between the two nations, pointing to the resumption of petalite exports after a two-year halt.

Petalite, a key mineral used in traditional Japanese pottery, is now back in Japan's supply chain.

"We are also witnessing the resumption of coffee exports from Zimbabwe to Japan after 20 years,.

Amb Yamanaka said there was a growing interest in agriculture, mining and investment opportunities in Zimbabwe.

"Business activities between Japan and Zimbabwe are expanding gradually and steadily."

Zimbabwe has also benefited from Japan's technological and educational support, with several Zimbabwean students receiving scholarships to study in Japan.

"Currently, around 25 Zimbabwean students are in Japan each year on scholarships," Amb Yamanaka said.

"Additionally, many Zimbabweans are working as English teachers in Japanese schools, fostering strong people-to-people ties between our nations."

Zimbabwe will showcase its investment potential at Expo 2025 Osaka, while the 9th Tokyo Int-ernational Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Yokohama in August 2025 is expected to further cement economic and diplomatic ties.

"The Government of Zimbabwe remains open for business and invites Japanese investors to explore opportunities in agriculture and mining," Amb Chikomo said.

Beyond trade and infrastructure, cultural cooperation remains a key aspect of the partnership.

Japan continues to support community-based tourism projects in Bulawayo, Chesvingo, Gairezi and Tengenenge, blending cultural heritage with economic empowerment. Both Zimbabwe and Japan reaffirmed their commitment to peace, global cooperation and sustainable development.

"Japan's commitment to these values resonates with ours as we aspire to create a world that fosters cooperation and mutual growth," Dep Minister Chikomo said.