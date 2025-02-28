Zimbabwe: Mhona Registers As Lawyer

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona was yesterday sworn in as a lawyer of the High Court.

He took the oaths of loyalty and office before Justice Tawanda Chitapi, joined by three other lawyers, Vensus Wadzanai Tabeni, Lonias Majoni Simanga, and Tafadzwa Chamisa, at a formal ceremony in Harare.

This milestone marks the completion of rigorous academic and professional requirements, including post-graduate supervised practice, qualifying these individuals to practice Law independently.

The oath of loyalty to Zimbabwe means they must put others first, and the oath of office makes them an officer of the High Court, subject to the high standards demanded as they ultimately serve justice and commit to uphold the principles of justice and the rule of law.

Justice Chitapi addressed the new entrants, urging them to uphold the integrity of the legal profession with diligence and honour.

He commended Minister Mhona's transition into the legal field, highlighting how his experience in politics and legislation enriches his role.

By stepping into the legal fraternity, Minister Mhona now engages with all three branches of the State: the executive, legislature, and judiciary.

Minister Mhona expressed his satisfaction at being admitted as a lawyer, attributing the achievement to perseverance and a drive for personal growth.

He emphasised how this new qualification complements his existing responsibilities as a minister and legislator, enhancing his ability to serve the nation.

"I am pleased to now operate across all three branches of the State, the executive, legislature, and judiciary, as a minister, legislator, and legal practitioner," he said.

He noted that his legal expertise would strengthen his ability to articulate Government policy in Parliament.

Minister Mhona extended his gratitude to the people of Chikomba, particularly Chikomba East, for entrusting him with the responsibility of representing them in Parliament.

"They have given me the mandate to serve them," he said.

"As the judge reminded us, being a fit and proper person means respecting the role of a servant of the people."

This, Minister Mhona said, aligns perfectly with his duties as a representative of his constituency.